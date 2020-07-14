The Best Artistic Stickers for Top Notch Decorating

Stickers are having a big moment. Seen all over coffee shops, lecture halls, and libraries, stickers are a choice decorative accessory for students of all ages. If you want to get in on the trend and customize your laptop, water bottle, or notebook, this list is a good place to start. Browse our selection of the best sticker sets below.

1. Doraking Museum Scrapbook Stickers These stickers feature images of 60 famous works of art including portraits by Vermeer, Michelangelo, and Modigliani. Each sticker measures about 2.75 inches long and is printed on stiff, premium washi paper. Buy: BUY NOW $8.99 Buy it

2. Dover Art Masters Sticker Book Another art-themed collection, this book has more than 250 stickers. Each page is dedicated to a different artist and features both a biography and 16 works reproduced in sticker form. Images include Degas’s dancers, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel frescoes, and Monet’s water lilies.

3. QTL Waterproof Vinyl Science Stickers Printed with school-themed designs like protractors, chalkboards, and backpacks, these stickers will get your kids in the mood for school. They’re perfect to use on water bottles, as they’re waterproof and therefore dishwasher safe. Glossy and thick, these stickers can be removed without leaving residue. This set includes 50 pieces. Buy: BUY NOW $5.99 Buy it

4. Molshine Decorative Stickers This product has more stickers—320 of them—than any other pack on this list. The set features watercolor-style images of flora and fauna. You get eight packs of 40 stickers each, organized by color scheme and theme. Buy: BUY NOW $12.99 Buy it