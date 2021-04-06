Easily Transport Tools and Supplies With the Best Roller Crates for Artists

An essential accessory for most artists, a roller crate can be used for toting materials to and from your studio, the classroom, workshops, and more. Much like a shopping cart, a good one should be sturdy, with smooth wheels and a comfortable handle. It’s also important that yours is durable enough to protect its valuable contents—particularly if you are transporting artworks— as they make their way to their destinations. Finally, having one allows you to free up your hands, give your shoulders and back a break, and hopefully make the trip just once. Make any move less tedious with our picks below.

1. Felicon Foldable Utility Cart We love how easy rolling this cart is. While some products feature 2 wheels, this one has 4 that each swivel 360˚ for steady and flexible maneuvering, even on uneven ground. The rear pair also have locks to keep the cart from moving when standing in pace. Capable of holding an impressive load of up to 110 pounds, this cart is made of hard, resilient plastic and weighs just over 8 pounds. It’s roomy, measuring about 17 by 15 by 14 inches, yet can be folded into a flat square just 3 inches thick.The telescoping handle locks to 3 heights and adjusts smoothly. We also like that it comes in 7 colors. Buy: Felicon Foldable Utility Cart $59.99 Buy it

2. ECR4Kids MemoryStor Universal Rolling Cart This is a great option if you need to transport lots of small, loose objects, or like to keep certain supplies on hand at all times. Surrounded by a stiff and heavy canvas that is waterproof, the cart features one main compartment as well as more than 30 other pockets, many of which are accessible from the outside. It measures about 17 by 15 by 16 inches and can hold up to 65 pounds. Buy: ECR4Kids MemoryStor Universal Rolling Cart $59.84 Buy it

3. Mount-It! Mesh Rolling Utility Cart If you need to transport long or tall objects, or desire a cart that has more space for stacking, this 4-wheeled option is an excellent choice. Its basket measures about 25.5 inches in height to provide about 2.4 cubic feet of space. Feel free to load up to 55 pounds of supplies, but note that small objects should be placed in another container as they could slip through the side holes. The cart folds down easily into a square about 6 inches thick, with the handle sticking out. We appreciate how well it handles—and how quietly, too—thanks to its 3-inch-diameter wheels that are super smooth. Buy: Mount-It! Mesh Rolling Utility Cart $51.99 Buy it

4. Olympia Tools Grand Pack-N-Roll Carrier If you’re shopping on a tight budget, consider this plastic cart, which features a telescoping aluminum handle and a 2-wheeled container. It can hold up to 80 pounds easily and steers well despite its single-direction wheels. For convenient storage, fold it to a flat square just 3 inches thick, with no additional space needed for the handle. The build quality doesn’t feel as heavy-duty as pricier picks, but this cart will serve you well until you’re ready to upgrade. Buy: Olympia Tools Grand Pack-N-Roll Carrier $34.99 Buy it