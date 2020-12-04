The Best Artists’ Scissors for Flawless Cuts

Popular lore among elementary art teachers is that scissors were invented by Leonardo da Vinci. That has been roundly disproven—they’ve been around at least since the first century C.E.—but the importance of a good pair of scissors for artists remains true. It’s nearly impossible to list all the various uses for a pair around the studio, but everyone knows the specific frustration of using dull, weak, or uncomfortable ones. To save yourself from those particular problems, we have rounded up five surefire pairs.

1. Livingo Premium Tailor Scissors The girthy hand grips of this pair ease the ache of cutting through thick materials, but the indispensable selling point is the titanium-coated blade, which resists dulling and rust. The translucent rainbow effect is not necessary to show off the titanium coating, but it adds a mood-boosting twinkle. Buy: Livingo Premium Tailor Scissors $11.96 Buy it

2. Westcott Titanium Bonded Scissors Westcott was the first to come out with titanium-bonded scissors, where titanium and chromium nitride bond with stainless steel to prevent corrosion. The price of these make them a staple all-purpose pair, but note that the ergonomic handles can pull at fabric when cutting, leading to uneven layers. Buy: Westcott Titanium Bonded Scissors $7.99 Buy it

3. Fiskars The Original Orange Handled Scissors “The Original” is in the name because just about everybody remembers when these orange scissors were ubiquitous fabric cutters in American households. They don’t feature soft grips or titanium-coated blades, but these industry standards prove that good design sometimes matters just as much as cutting edge (sorry) innovations. Buy: Fiskars The Original Orange Handled Scissors $8.97 Buy it

4. Scotch Precision Scissor These standard scissors are especially good for left-handers or classrooms where you have both righties and lefties. Lightweight and easy to control, these are sharp enough to use around the house but shine in projects that need detailed cuts.