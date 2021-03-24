Organize Your Life and Livelihood with the Best Toolboxes for Artists

Sometimes the best, quickest remedy for creative block is to organize your studio space, turning it into an uncluttered zone where you can work without distraction. And sometimes the best, quickest way to do that is to invest in a proper art supplies organizer. Whether you’re looking for an industrial-strength toolbox with fold-out trays, or something more akin to a classy jewelry box, there are countless products on the market made specifically for artists. We spotlight just a few great options below.

1. ArtBin Art Supply Box Oh, ArtBin, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. Favored by meticulous crafters everywhere, the art accessory company outdid itself with this sturdy, cantilevered box. Cast in a clean gray/black design, this bin comes in one-, two-, and three-tray versions, and beyond the compartmented trays, there is additional storage space in the bottom of the box for bulkier items. The chunky plastic exterior has a bit of a construction-site vibe, and there’s a big ArtBin logo on the front (you could scrape it off, but that might be more of a headache than it’s worth). But if you were ever to sacrifice form for function, let it be for this stellar case. Buy: ArtBin Art Supply Box $27.99 Buy it

2. Tergoo Three-Layer Storage Box If ArtBin’s model strikes you as overkill, opt for this one-size-fits all box. It’s a more compact 12 by 7 by 6 inches but squeezes in two trays plus a roomy bottom compartment. Best of all, it comes in three bright, approachable hues: electric blue, lime green, and bubble-gum pink. The design may be a little on the cutesy side for some buyers, but frankly, it’s nice to see a toolbox that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Plus, it’s a great gift for pint-size painters. One caveat: Don’t attempt to store heavy items in the highest tray; it doesn’t take much for this box to topple over. Buy: Tergoo Three-Layer Storage Box $17.99 Buy it

3. Creative Options Two-Tray Art Box This is an ideal choice for an ambitious craftsperson looking to professionalize his or her storage setup. Creative Options makes a mighty midsize toolbox (14 by 8.5 by 7 inches) with a secure metal latch and hard plastic exterior. As with our runner-up pick, just be sure to store heavy objects in the bottom compartment—its lightweight design makes it liable to fall over when too top-heavy. For a box at a budget-conscious price point but with the heavy-duty strength of ArtBin’s organizer, this is the best deal on our list. The standard box is a nondescript gray and black, but a few extra dollars will get you a pink-and-black version of the same box. Buy: Creative Options Two-Tray Art Box $17.21 Buy it

4. KINGART 2 Tier Wooden Artist Storage Box, Espresso We’re smitten with this box. In fact, were it not for its practical limitations, it would have nabbed our top pick on the basis of appearance alone. This sleek box cuts a lovely figure with its dark-stained hardwood and briefcase-style pleather handle. Open it up and simply lift the top tray to reveal a second underneath. Just bear in mind that what you see is what you get: The removable shelf isn’t connected to the inside of the box like the others on this list, and you have only one choice in terms of size and color. Buy: KINGART 2 Tier Wooden Artist Storage Box, Espresso $34.99 Buy it