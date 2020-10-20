The Best Baling Wire for DIY Fixes and Avant-Garde Sculptures

A fix-anything material like duct tape, chewing gum, Windex, or cable ties, baling wire does it all. Used for everything from bundling wood to supporting fences to mounting signs, baling wire’s multipurpose capabilities run the full gamut. Band together cardboard, paper, textiles, and aluminum for recycling purposes, or use it as a quick-fix DIY material in replacing handles, mending electric fences, or fishing anything out of the drain. Flexible and sturdy, you can even channel Alexander Calder and make your own wire sculptures using the stuff. Available in a range of finishes, gauges, and quantities, there are plenty of options to choose from. Browse our selection of the best products below.

1. PTR Baler & Compator Baling Wire This bundle of precut pieces comes with 250 units per pack. Made of steel with a protective zinc coating, this material won’t rust and remains strong, even if twisted or bent. Each piece features a twisted loop on one end for easy threading and tying. The 14-gauge diameter makes these pieces perfect for medium- and heavy-duty use. Buy: PTR Baler & Compator Baling Wire $69.30 Buy it

2. Field Guardian 16-Guage Aluminum Wire This lightweight aluminum wire comes in a silver finish and is rustproof. Four times more conductive than steel wire and a third of the weight, this wire comes in a 400-meter pack and is ideal for light-duty projects. A great choice if you’re looking to make wire sculptures, this wire has greater flexibility than steel wire. Buy: Field Guardian 16-Guage Aluminum Wire $33.58 Buy it

3. Bon Tool Wire Ties This 16-gauge wire is great for medium-duty uses and comes with 336 feet per unit. Easy to bend with your hands, this wire is strong and stays in place. Available in a black finish, this wire does well to fade into the background for DIY fixes. Buy: Bon Tool Wire Ties $14.01 Buy it

4. Malin Baling Wire This 20-gauge wire is the thinnest on this list. The black finish has a different look than the other silver-colored options, and the annealed surface makes for increased conductibility. This wire comes packaged on a spool for easy storage and includes 1,548 feet of material per product. Buy: Malin Baling Wire $46.93 Buy it