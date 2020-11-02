The Best Bath Bomb Kits for Finding Some Relaxation

Fragrant, fizzy, and soothing to the skin, bath bombs are a simple way to upgrade your daily soak. These cleansing supplements come in many shapes, colors, and aromas; while you can buy them, making your own allows you to customize them just as you like. A convenient way to introduce yourself to the process is to buy a bath bomb kit that comes with all the needed ingredients plus tools and fun molds. Exercise your creativity—then treat yourself to a relaxing bath—with one of our picks below.

1. DilaBee Bath Bomb Making Kit This DIY kit comes with all necessary materials to create more than six bath bombs, depending on how large you choose to make them. Basic ingredients like baking soda, cornstarch, and citric acid are included, as are specialty supplies like essential oils, rose petals, and metal molds in delightful shapes, from a starfish to a heart. You even get a good-quality mixing bowl, whisk, brush, and measuring cup and spoons. Everything feels sturdy and can be used for future projects, making this an excellent kit that can help you develop your own recipes down the line. Buy: DilaBee Bath Bomb Making Kit $39.99 Buy it

2. Caydo Bath Bomb Molds Set This kit is a great choice for bath bomb makers who prefer to choose their own colors and scents rather than use prepackaged ones, which can often be low-grade. It includes a ton of aluminum molds—12 spheres in three sizes—durable measuring spoons, wrapping paper and bags, sticky labels for professional-looking packaging, and a booklet with recipes to get you started. You’ll also have to buy your own supplies like cornstarch and baking soda, but doing so gives you further control over the final products. Buy: Caydo Bath Bomb Molds Set $14.99 Buy it

3. Dan&Darci Soap & Bath Bomb Making Kit for Kids This kit takes an educational approach to bath bomb making, featuring a guide with step-by-step instructions that read like fun scientific experiments. The guide is also illustrated to further clarify the process so kids can achieve their best results with every bomb. The kit comes with everything needed to make not only bath bombs but also salt scrubs and soap, with all ingredients securely packaged in clearly labeled jars. Make memorable creations with molds shaped like emoji, butterflies, hearts, and flowers. Buy: Dan&Darci Soap & Bath Bomb Making Kit for Kids $34.99 Buy it

4. Klutz Make Your Own Bath Bombs Craft & Activity Kit This kid-friendly bath bomb kit is a wonderful choice for a playdate or a rainy-day activity. It includes colorful baking soda, citric acid, a strawberry-kiwi scent, and five durable molds in playful shapes including a dolphin and an ice-cream cone. The results look appealing, smell fresh, and fizz up very nicely on contact with water. Buy: Klutz Make Your Own Bath Bombs Craft & Activity… $14.96 Buy it