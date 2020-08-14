The Best Bead Looms for Intricate and Beautiful Designs

Beading is an activity with wide appeal. It can bring pleasure both to the beginner tackling the easiest project and to the well-seasoned practitioner undertaking the most intricate artistic endeavor. In either case, the loom that you set up on makes all the difference. Some have structured guides in place, others are more like frames upon which you can weave your own guide threads. There’s a beading loom for every level. Ahead, discover the five best beading looms out there—and why we love them.

1. Cousin Large Traditional Bead Loom Kit With its easy-to-use guides, this beading loom is great for beginners, and its particularly large format accommodates larger projects that you might want to take on after becoming comfortable with the process. The loom, made of metal and wood, comes with a spool of thread, two needles, a small bag of multicolored glass beads, and instructions—just about enough to get you through your first project. Buy: Cousin Large Traditional Bead Loom Kit $21.99 Buy it

2. Missouri River Deluxe Adjustable Bead Loom This beading loom is wonderfully adjustable, designed to handle strips from 1 inch to 39 inches in length and up to 3 inches wide. Replaceable combs at either end keep projects in place, and spacers allow you to use beads in a wide range of sizes. Fully crafted of wood, the loom is quite sturdy and breaks down for quick storage. Buy: Missouri River Deluxe Adjustable Bead Loom $41.95 Buy it

3. The Beadsmith Store Metal Bead Loom Kit Made of metal and wood, this small bead loom is great for beginners. The wire threader is spun such that you can space thread up to 22 gauge and beads in many sizes. The kit comes with 1,000 multicolored glass beads to start you off. Also included are illustrated instructions with sample patterns as well as a blank design grid for you to create your own pattern from scratch. Buy: The Beadsmith Store Metal Bead Loom Kit $15.23 Buy it

4. Lacis Bead Loom This loom is not for beginners, as it is little more than a hardwood frame with rotating ends. It is designed for wide-pattern woven items measuring up to 11 inches wide and 36 inches long, though you can make a narrower or shorter pattern if you wish. Simply wind your thread of choice around the guides and begin your weaving. The frame can be laid flat or propped up at an angle. Buy: Lacis Bead Loom $46.48 Buy it