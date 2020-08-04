The Best Bedazzlers for Imbuing Objects With Sparkle

Add some sparkle to your life with a bedazzler. The device first appeared in the 1970s and remained an infomercial mainstay until the early 2000s. With current trends harkening back to styles of the ’90s and early aughts, bedazzlers are having a comeback. Used to apply studs and rhinestones to a variety of surfaces, bedazzlers enable you to customize your clothing, books, bags, shoes, and other accessories with the bling of your choice. Get your glitter on and browse our selection of the best options below. Be aware that these products involve very small objects that may present a choking hazard; they may not be safe for children under 9 years.

1. Darice Rhinestone Setter Heat Applicator Wand The Darice Rhinestone Setter is a 9-piece kit that provides only the tool for affixing rhinestones to a surface, and no stones or studs; it includes a wand that incorporates a lighted on-off switch, a support stand, and 7 hot-fix tips (4 for rhinestones and 3 for studs). Set the gem where you want it, and apply the tip of the wand to melt the glue and hot-fix the stone to T-shirts, jeans, paper crafts, and more. Designed with a comfort-grip handle, you can use this wand for an extended period without strain. Test your crystals before you apply them; this device may melt those that are made from acrylic and resin. Buy: BUY NOW $12.88 Buy it

2. Worthofbest Hotfix Applicator If you want it all in a single kit, make it this one. It comes complete with a hot-fix applicator pen and 7 applicator tips, 3 boxes of hot-fix rhinestones in 4 varieties—sparkle, AB crystal and rainbow, standard solid-color, and clear, for a total of 4,360 pieces—a wax gem picker, tweezers, a tray, metal stand, and user manual. A wire brush is included to clean off the applicator tip, which can get sticky after use. With all the tools you need to create sparkling designs, this set will get you going on your project right away. Buy: BUY NOW $22.99 Buy it

3. SAS Original BeDazzler Tool The product that started it all. While the other heat-applicators on this list are a wand-design, this device is constructed as a mounted arm with a heated tip. The BeDazzler comes with three replacement tips, 50 clear rhinestones, 50 assorted color rhinestones, 150 studs, 15 bedazzler patterns, and an idea book. Buy: BUY NOW $26.38 Buy it

4. Rhinestone Genie Embellishment Craft Kit Another option that requires minimal tools is this set of iron-on gems, a great kid-friendly choice. With this set, you can fabricate customized embellishments using the 46 letter and 10 graphic design magnetic templates. Just arrange the templates to your liking in a metal tray, and flow the rhinestones over the templates, adjusting them as needed with the enclosed brush—the rhinestones fall into the templates right side up. Lift the creative arrangement of gems with the transfer film provided, and simply iron your sparkly design onto whatever you choose: clothing, paper crafts, bags, books, boxes, or anything else. Featuring templates, 1,440 clear hot-fix rhinestones, a brush, and hot-fix transfer tape, all you need to complete the job is a metal baking pan and an iron. This application of bling is permanent and washable. Buy: BUY NOW $37.95 Buy it