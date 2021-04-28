The Best Birch Plywood for Art Making and Crafting

Birch plywood is a popular choice for hobbyists, artists, and crafters when something sturdier than balsa wood is needed. It is strong, durable, and fine grained, yet more affordable than many other wood options. Sold in precut sizes small enough for easy handling, birch plywood sheets for crafting can be sliced with a range of tools, from professional laser cutters to hobbyist machines such as Cricuts. Whether you’re planning to build a scale model, make a desk set, or paint a tondo, this user-friendly wood is a (literally) solid choice. Ahead, find our top picks of birch plywood materials.

1. Wood-Ever Baltic Birch Plywood Most birch wood pieces tend to have measurements that are slightly different from those advertised due to the nature of the production process. But we find that the wood from Wood-Ever showcases true dimensions and neat 90-degree corners, with pieces appearing consistent within each package. The wood is also smooth, featuring nice grain and a virtually flawless surface—you aren’t likely to encounter knots or large oval patterns. Each panel is 6 millimeters thick (just under 1/4 inch) and measures 12 inches square. You can purchase them in packs of 8, 12, or 25. Buy: Wood-Ever Baltic Birch Plywood $24.99 Buy it

2. Anderson Baltic Birch Plywood If you’re looking for slimmer pieces of wood, consider these panels, which measure about 3 millimeters in thickness and are available in three sizes. Pieces will probably be slightly off from their stated size due to the company’s cutting process, but if you plan to trim them anyway, that won’t pose a problem. Appearance-wise, these have pleasing grain patterns and are a nice, uniform light color. To make these panels as strong as possible so they’ll resist warping and other moisture damage, the thin layers of wood that make up each panel are stacked so their grains run perpendicular to each other. Buy: Anderson Baltic Birch Plywood $33.95 Buy it

3. Woodcrafter Baltic Birch Plywood Circle If you need a round piece of wood and don’t want to go through the hassle of measuring and cutting it yourself, this is the option for you. Made of ½-inch-thick Baltic birch plywood, it can be purchased in diameters as small as 6 inches and as large as 22 inches, and in 2-inch increments in between. The wood is cut by a computer-controlled machine to ensure a clean and precise outline. There is no edge detail, and a light sanding is recommended before use. Buy: Woodcrafter Baltic Birch Plywood Circle $24.69 Buy it

4. Woodpeckers Baltic Birch Plywood Available in numerous square and rectangular shapes, this plywood is perfect for artists who are seeking materials in specific dimensions. It is available in nine sizes, from 5 by 7 inches to 24 by 24 inches. It is also ideal for classrooms and other group settings because the sheets are available in large, economical packs of 50, 100, 250, and even 500. These pieces do show more inconsistencies than products from other brands; expect, for instance, a few knots, some surface patchiness, and minor variations in density. But the boards will still run quite smoothly through saws and laser cutters, making them a great inexpensive option. Buy: Woodpeckers Baltic Birch Plywood $55.99 Buy it