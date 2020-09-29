The Best Blank Cards and Envelopes for Crafting and Special Occasions

There’s nothing like making a greeting card that’s truly your own. Why buy a cheesy supermarket card for your best friend’s birthday or Father’s Day when you can create one yourself? Whether you’re looking for a postcard type or a fold-over style, a rainbow of colors or earth tones or white, you’ll find what you need among the blank cards and envelopes we recommend below.

1. Hamilco Card Stock Folded Blank Cards with Envelopes If you’re looking for a blank card with generous surface areas on which to draw and write, consider these folded bright-white cards made of sturdy, 80-pound cardstock. Not only can you draw, paint, color, or sketch on these cards, but you can feed them through your laser, inkjet, or copier printer. Included in this set are 50 cards and 50 corresponding envelopes, all measuring 4.25 by 5.5 inches. Buy: Hamilco Card Stock Folded Blank Cards with… $16.99 Buy it

2. Purple Q Crafts Store Mini Envelopes with White Blank Note Cards These diminutive note cards and envelopes measure 2 by 2.7 inches, making them ideal for quick gift notes. The cards are bright white, but the envelopes come in an assortment of 14 bright colors, from neon pink to classic navy to pastel blue. The set includes 140 envelopes and 140 note cards. Each of the envelopes closes with easy-seal glue, which requires just a quick lick to press and seal. Buy: Purple Q Crafts Store Mini Envelopes with White… $12.49 Buy it

3. American Greetings Single Panel Blank Cards with Envelopes This rainbow of cards is an elementary schoolteacher’s dream. The blank cards and envelopes come in a set of 200 each in a range of eight vibrant colors. Though this set is aptly called “Rainbow,” the brand offers a variety of other color assortments as well, including pastels, neons, and earth tones. You can pair the notecards with their corresponding-color envelopes or mix and match as you wish. The cards come in a fun carrying case complete with a handle. Buy: American Greetings Single Panel Blank Cards with… $14.98 Buy it

4. Darice A2 Cards and Envelopes If you’re a greeting card creator looking for something with a more informal look, consider these fold-over cards and envelopes in the natural color of kraft paper. This set includes 50 of each at an affordable price. The cardstock itself is heavyweight, able to stand up to any media you apply and make it to its final destination with ease. Buy: Darice A2 Cards and Envelopes Buy it