The Best Blank Postcards for Handwritten Notes and Small-Scale Artworks

In the day and age of instant emails and the constant pull of social media, it’s still a treat to receive a postcard in the mail. And if you’re going to go through the trouble of sending a note to your loved ones via snail mail, why not make it as personal as you can? With precut and lined blank postcards ready for your personal embellishments, you can send each of your recipients a note that is truly one-of-a-kind. Ahead, find the five blank postcard options that we like best.
1. Maye Market Blank Postcards
While this set of 100 blank postcards measures the standard 4 by 6 inches, it features an oversize message area, so your writing can be just as unbounded as your embellishment of the picture side. Made of medium-weight stock, these postcards are strong enough to hold up in the mail, although the maker recommends that if you use markers, stop short of highly concentrated ones like Sharpies to avoid bleed-through. Designed and printed in the USA by a woman-owned company.
2. 321Done Blank Postcards
If you’re looking for standard blank postcards, look no further. Made of premium 140-pound card stock, this pack of 50 bright-white cards are easy to write on, won’t bleed through, and stand up to the rigors of the postal service. Each one measures 4 x 6 inches and features one completely blank side and another with a message area to the left and lines for the address on the right.
3. Jot & Mark Blank Plain Mailable Postcards
Standard postcards measure 4 by 6 inches, but this set of cardstock blanks, at 5 by 7 inches, give you an extra inch in each direction. While more space is appreciated by both long-winded writers and enthusiastic artists, this option is also great for young classrooms, as it gives children a fantastic opportunity to write and draw while allowing for their limited dexterity.
4. Sustainable Greetings Blank Kraft Mailable Postcards
This set of postcards comes in a pack of 100 for a very affordable price. Measuring 4 by 6 inches, they provide the perfect canvas for your artistic (and literary) impulses. They are light brown in tone which gives off a more DIY vibe than, perhaps, their bright-white cousins. Made of recycled kraft paper, they are durable and heavy enough for you write or color on them with even the most pigmented of Sharpie markers, with little fear of bleed-through.
5. Strathmore Blank Watercolor Postcards
If you’re really looking to send your friends a work of art, consider crafting a watercolor on the blank side of your postcard. But not just any card. As watercolorists know, paper weight and texture must be right before you touch brush to canvas. These 15 postcards, bound in a handy pad, are made of heavy watercolor paper but cut and lined to be sent through the mail. This particular pack is standard size, but Strathmore offers a range of other options as well.