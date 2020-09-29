The Best Blank Postcards for Handwritten Notes and Small-Scale Artworks

In the day and age of instant emails and the constant pull of social media, it’s still a treat to receive a postcard in the mail. And if you’re going to go through the trouble of sending a note to your loved ones via snail mail, why not make it as personal as you can? With precut and lined blank postcards ready for your personal embellishments, you can send each of your recipients a note that is truly one-of-a-kind. Ahead, find the five blank postcard options that we like best.

1. Maye Market Blank Postcards While this set of 100 blank postcards measures the standard 4 by 6 inches, it features an oversize message area, so your writing can be just as unbounded as your embellishment of the picture side. Made of medium-weight stock, these postcards are strong enough to hold up in the mail, although the maker recommends that if you use markers, stop short of highly concentrated ones like Sharpies to avoid bleed-through. Designed and printed in the USA by a woman-owned company. Buy: Maye Market Blank Postcards $11.24 Buy it

2. 321Done Blank Postcards If you’re looking for standard blank postcards, look no further. Made of premium 140-pound card stock, this pack of 50 bright-white cards are easy to write on, won’t bleed through, and stand up to the rigors of the postal service. Each one measures 4 x 6 inches and features one completely blank side and another with a message area to the left and lines for the address on the right. Buy: 321Done Blank Postcards $11.99 Buy it

3. Jot & Mark Blank Plain Mailable Postcards Standard postcards measure 4 by 6 inches, but this set of cardstock blanks, at 5 by 7 inches, give you an extra inch in each direction. While more space is appreciated by both long-winded writers and enthusiastic artists, this option is also great for young classrooms, as it gives children a fantastic opportunity to write and draw while allowing for their limited dexterity. Buy: Jot & Mark Blank Plain Mailable Postcards $7.99 Buy it

4. Sustainable Greetings Blank Kraft Mailable Postcards This set of postcards comes in a pack of 100 for a very affordable price. Measuring 4 by 6 inches, they provide the perfect canvas for your artistic (and literary) impulses. They are light brown in tone which gives off a more DIY vibe than, perhaps, their bright-white cousins. Made of recycled kraft paper, they are durable and heavy enough for you write or color on them with even the most pigmented of Sharpie markers, with little fear of bleed-through. Buy: Sustainable Greetings Blank Kraft Mailable… $10.99 Buy it