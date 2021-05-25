The Best Blue Painter’s Tapes for Clean Lines and Easy Removal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission

In the sticky world of painter’s tape, those that are colored blue are among the least tacky, and thus the easiest to remove. This makes them a popular choice for masking off areas when painting walls, baseboards, or trims, as you can remove strips with little worry of peeling away paint or wallpaper. But this light-duty tape is also a wonderful tool in the studio. You can use it to delineate borders for watercolor painting, to tape down quilt sections for precise alignment, and even to cover the bed plate of a 3D printer, since it offers excellent adhesion for PLA, a thermoplastic often used in those printers. No matter your need, we’ve got you covered with the best blue painter’s tapes on the market. Read on.



ARTNEWS RECOMMENDS

Duck Clean Release Painter’s Tape

Available in three widths, from 0.94 inch to 1.88 inches, this painter’s tape is versatile and reliable. It isn’t super flexible, which makes it easy to lay down in a straight line, doesn’t lose adhesion or tear as you paint over it, and releases with ease while leaving little to no residue. Because it stays sticky along the edges, paint doesn’t creep beneath it to create fuzzy lines. This medium-adhesion tape is also UV resistant so you can use it with confidence both indoors and outdoors. It’s designed for use on painted walls, glass, tile, wood, metal, and other hard surfaces, but it’s also gentle enough to be used for watercolor painting without tearing the paper.

Buy: Duck Clean Release Painter’s Tape $2.97 Buy it



WE ALSO LIKE

ScotchBlue Painter’s Tape

This tape is recommended for indoor use only, but it’s compatible with a wide range of surfaces that are smooth or lightly textured. Among these are baseboards, tile, glass, metal, and drywall that is painted and cured. This tape is manufactured with a special backing that stretches slightly, which allows it to stick to curves and uneven surfaces while retaining edge-to-edge protection. If you’re using paints with low VOCs (volatile organic compounds), this is also a great product to consider: Many painter’s tapes don’t stick well to these nontraditional paints due to their different chemical makeup, but this one is designed to overcome that challenge. It’s available in just one size: 1.41 inches by 45 yards.

Buy: ScotchBlue Painter’s Tape $8.29 Buy it



ANOTHER GOOD CHOICE

Blick Painter’s Tape

Blick tape is a good option because it offers a size that others on this list don’t: You can purchase a roll that’s 0.75 inch wide—thinner than most—which allows you to cover smaller areas (like watercolor paper) with precision without having to trim down your tape. You can keep it on surfaces for up to 14 days before removal gets challenging, giving you more than enough time to lay down two coats of paint with sanding and cleaning in between. The tape retains a strong hold to prevent paint run, resulting in clean, crisp borders. In addition to the narrow size, it’s also available in 1- and 2-inch widths.

Buy: Blick Painter’s Tape $5.81–$10.39 Buy it



PROFESSIONALS’ CHOICE

FrogTape Pro Grade Painter’s Tape

This wide tape is sold only in packages of 6, 18, and 24 rolls, making it a good choice for high-volume painters. It is specially treated with FrogTape’s PaintBlock technology, which reacts with paint to create an airtight barrier along its edges for extra protection against paint bleed. Note that the PaintBlock works only with latex paint, and that this tape should not be applied to uncured, fresh, or cracked paint as it can damage those surfaces. You can use it both indoors and outdoors on surfaces such as glass, wood trim, and glass metal.

Buy: FrogTape Pro Grade Painter’s Tape $29.97 Buy it

