Flaunt Your Artworks, Designs, and More with the Best Boards for Signs

It seems as though there’s an ever-growing need for signage these days, and people all around the country have been digging deep into their elementary school poster board memory to make the biggest, brightest, and boldest of the bunch. While the most obvious use for these boards might be in one of the peaceful protests that are ubiquitous lately, they’re handy too for displaying information in businesses, stores, and schools. Even if only for an at-home art project, shop these ARTnews-awarded products to make sure that, whatever your need, you’ve got the right one for you.

1. Source One Premium Corrugated Plastic Sign Boards While this plastic sign board is waterproof, sturdy, and widely used for yard signs, it’s also pH neutral, which makes it a safe and easy choice for archival use with photos or other items that you want to preserve over time. What’s more, with screen printers or industrial machines, graphics can be printed right on the sign itself. While this particular pack of five boards is 24 by 36 inches, they are available in a wide variety of sizes and quantities. Buy: Source One Premium Corrugated Plastic Sign Boards $29.99 Buy it

2. Elmer’s White Foamboard This 24-by-36-inch foam board will not necessarily withstand the elements, but it’s sturdy and durable enough for displays outside in good weather. What’s more, it is warp-resistant. It is not acid-free, however, so it’s best not to use for long-term photographic display. Buy: Elmer's White Foamboard $79.57 Buy it

3. Pacon Super Value Poster Board Retailing for less than $1/sheet in a pack of 50, there’s no doubt that this is a favorite among teachers who want to buy in bulk. These 22-by-28-inch boards are more traditional poster board; it’s thick and heavy, but not so much so that it will necessarily stand up on its own. Both sides have the same matte finish, so use them twice or make a two-sided sign. Buy: Pacon Super Value Poster Board $22.55 Buy it

4. Excelsis Design Foam Boards These durable, double-sided boards are Goldilocks’s choice when it comes to signage. Crafted from a 3/16-inch-thick mat with foam core backing boards, they are acid-free for painting and photo mounting, come in a variety of sizes, and retail for roughly $4 per sheet when purchased in a pack of 15. Buy: Excelsis Design Foam Boards $59.99 Buy it