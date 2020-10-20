The Best Bobbin Sewing Thread for Embroidery, Quilting, and More

When sewing with a machine, the thread wound around the bobbin links with the upper needle thread to form the bottom part of a stitch. Typically used in machine embroidery, quilting, and sewing fine fabrics, bobbin thread is lightweight and strong, adding little bulk while still securing stitches. Since bobbin thread is only visible from the backside of projects, it is not critical to color match with the top stitch, and most prefer to utilize either black or white bobbin thread, depending on a darker or lighter fabric choice. Our picks below will help you find the best bobbin sewing thread for your project needs.

1. Superior Threads Bottom Line Polyester Thread Lint-free and smooth, this 60-weight two-ply polyester filament thread comes on an extra-large 3,000-yard spool. Perfect for bobbin thread, binding, embroidery, quilting, and appliqué. With great strength and little bulk, this lightweight thread easily glides through layers of fabric. Buy: Superior Threads Bottom Line Polyester Thread $16.15 Buy it

2. Aurifil White Cotton Bobbin Thread Specially designed for use in bobbins, this 60-weight thread comes on a large 1,531-yard spool. Made from 100% long-staple cotton, this is a smooth, lint-free and durable thread that offers a high-quality finish. A versatile choice that can be paired with most threads, it enables a strong, lightweight stitch that minimizes bulky seams. Buy: Aurifil White Cotton Bobbin Thread $13.36 Buy it

3. Coats & Clark Polyester Bobbin Thread An ideal choice for embroidery and dense stitchwork, this 70-weight thread offers a fine strand that will allow you to wind more onto each bobbin. It is made from continuous filament polyester that is strong, soft, and lint-free, for smooth stitching. Sold on a 625-yard spool, this thread will guarantee flat seams and smooth embroideries. Buy: Coats & Clark Polyester Bobbin Thread $5.01 Buy it

4. New Brothread Pre-Wound Bobbin Thread This set of pre-wound bobbins in 25 assorted colors makes a handy choice for those interested in color matching. The 60-weight polyester filament thread is ideal for smooth embroidery and friction-free sewing. Bobbins are a standard Size A Class 15 (SA156) that fit most home embroidery and sewing machines. Buy: New Brothread Pre-Wound Bobbin Thread $10.99 Buy it