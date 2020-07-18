Use the Best Bookbinding Books to Learn an Artful New Skill

You can find many video tutorials on bookbinding these days. But these online sources aren’t typically as comprehensive as the information you can find in a book focused on this centuries-old art. Whether you are just embarking on your bookbinding journey or hoping to develop some new skills, texts written by professional bookbinders can provide instruction and offer inspiration while allowing you to advance at your own pace. There are countless guides in bookstores; here are some of the most outstanding ones for hobbyists and serious bookbinders alike.

1. Hand Bookbinding: A Manual of Instruction Pragmatic, straightforward, and accessible, Aldren A. Watson's guide to bookbinding is a great resource to keep on your bookshelf. Watson, a multihyphenate artist, provides a comprehensive overview of traditional bookbinding methods—from quarterbinding to single-signature binding—that both beginners and experienced bookbinders can enjoy. He also includes instructions on how to create your own tools, rebind a book, and make a book press. A professional book illustrator, Watson provides more than 270 of his own clear and detailed drawings to illuminate the text.

2. The Thames and Hudson Manual of Book Binding This book is perfect for experienced bookbinders who want to learn the intricacies of the craft, from the structures of specialized bindings (like limp and sunk-cord) to methods of testing the pH levels of papers. Written by British bookbinder Arthur Johnson, it is a history book, artist’s companion, and instruction book wrapped up in one. It treats bookbinding as a multilayered craft, examining preparation and finishing processes, special techniques like lettering and leatherwork, and much more to help you take your binding to the next level.

3. Japanese Bookbinding: Instructions From A Master Craftsman If you are interested in non-Western techniques, we recommend this excellent option from Kojiro Ikegami, a third-generation master binder of Japanese books. Carefully translated from Japanese, it presents simple and easy-to-follow instructions on how to create objects such as flutter books, accordion-style books, and stab-bound books. Learn about the history of these methods, traditional materials, and how to make your own tools using everyday household objects. Filled with black-and-white photographs, this is a simple but beautiful book that is both instructive and pleasing to simply thumb through.

4. Cover To Cover: Creative Techniques For Making Beautiful Books, Journals & Albums The late artist Shereen LaPlantz wrote this instructive book in 1998, and it remains one of the best introductions to bookbinding. Filled with detailed illustrations and encouraging writing, it teaches you how to bind, stitch by stitch, starting with basic pamphlet techniques before moving on to more complicated constructions. If you’re feeling intimidated by bookbinding, this is a wonderful way to grasp the subject and grow your skills, whether in a classroom setting or independently.

