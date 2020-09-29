The Best Bookbinding Screws for Fastening Pages Together

Bookbinding screws are among the fastest and most accessible ways to hold papers together. More generally known as screw posts or Chicago binding posts, these little fasteners consist of two parts: a post with a smooth, hollow shaft and a shorter cap with threads. Using them is a breeze: All you do is punch a hole in the papers, slip the smooth post through, and screw the cap into the post. The only tool you need for this straightforward process is a screwdriver. Whether you want to bind photobooks, scrapbooks, portfolios, swatches, or a pile of loose documents, our picks will help you find the best set for your needs.

1. Sutemribor Chicago Binding Screws This kit offers the greatest variety of screw sizes so you’ll always have a compatible length for your bookbinding needs. You get 60 metal screws in six lengths (up to about 1¾ inches) with a greater number of shorter screws than longer ones, as well as 60 cap tops. The screws have the standard shaft diameter of 5 millimeters. The shafts are smooth and sturdy, and the tops are easy to twist on with your fingers. We also like that this kit comes presorted in an organized plastic box, complete with a diagram that clearly identifies each screw type and count. Buy: Sutemribor Chicago Binding Screws $10.99 Buy it

2. YMAISS Chicago Screws If you tend to bind books of consistent thickness and don’t need many size options, we like this simple kit. It offers 90 screws in three lengths, so while your choices are more limited than they are with our top pick, the presentation is also a lot less overwhelming. Made of nickel-plated carbon steel, the screws have shafts measuring ¼ inch, 3/10 inch, and ½ inch. You also get 90 tops that fit into their counterparts very smoothly. Like our top pick, these screws come presorted in a plastic box that securely snaps shut. Buy: YMAISS Chicago Screws $9.99 Buy it

3. TecUnite Silvery Chicago Screws You get a lot of screws in this set: 100 in total, with five lengths to work with. The size range covers small to medium bindings, from ¼ inch to 11/16 inch, with 20 screws in each size. Note that they are finished with indentations for slot-head screwdrivers rather than Phillips heads, which are a little more slippery to work with and have a tendency to loosen over time. These screws also come in a bag, so you’ll have to sort and organize them yourself. Buy: TecUnite Silvery Chicago Screws $11.99 Buy it

4. LBY Phillips Chicago Screws If you need to bind thick stacks of papers, we recommend this kit, which has a greater representation of longer screws. It includes 50 sets of nickel-plated screws in five lengths, including 1⅝ inch and 2 inches. Each screw features a Phillips/slot combo indentation so you can tighten it securely with either type of screwdriver and ensure that pages don’t loosen over time, even if a book has a substantial weight and is handled frequently.

