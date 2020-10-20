The Best Books on Macramé for Exploring an Intricate Craft

Macramé, the art of knotting with soft rope, is a versatile craft that can yield creations of all sizes. Originally made popular in the ’70s, it’s become an incredibly trendy art form today, with artists continuing to experiment with and push its limits. The best places to learn about the vast sea of macramé techniques and patterns are books, which often provide personal tips from their authors and helpful illustrations for visual learners. Whether you are simply curious about macramé, eager to evolve your own skills, or searching for an idea book, our picks below will help you find the best addition to your art book library.

1. Macramé Pattern Book To master macramé, you need to know your knots. This comprehensive book by Tokyo craft studio Marchen Art zooms in on more than 70, providing clear guidance and diagrams on knots from a half-hitch spiral to an alternating lark’s head knot. The knots progress from basic to complex, making this a valuable resource for beginners and experienced macramé artists alike. Additionally, this book includes 33 projects to apply your new knowledge, with instructions on how to make jewelry, bags, wall hangings, and more. It doesn’t hurt that it’s beautifully designed, too, with appealing typefaces, nice paper stock, and gorgeous photographs. Buy: Macramé Pattern Book $15.29 Buy it

2. Macramé: The Craft of Creative Knotting for Your Home If you are interested in making macramé in many different forms and building your hygge home, we like this book by Swedish fiber artist Fanny Zedenius. Suitable for beginners, it includes step-by-step instructions for home goods, such as plant hanger, bench coverings, and curtains. Each project is also accessible, generally requiring cheaper cord. Along the way, Zedenius provides lots of tips, words of encouragement, and inspiration through her selection of well-lit, Instagram-worthy photographs. Buy: Macramé: The Craft of Creative Knotting for Your… $8.69 Buy it

3. Macramé Plant Hangers: Creative Knotted Crafts for Your Stylish Home Plant hangers made of knots can help organize and open up space for at-home urban jungles. Crafter Chrysteen Borja, who runs popular macramé workshops in Seattle, has written this fun and inspiring how-to on all kinds of macramé plant hangers. Learn how to make ones on a ring and on a dowel and expand your creativity with examples of unconventional designs. Each project is accompanied with easy-to-follow instructions and clear diagrams for techniques like the horizontal clove hitch or the lark’s head knot. Buy: Macramé Plant Hangers: Creative Knotted Crafts… $15.19 Buy it

4. Macramé for Beginners If you have no prior knowledge about macramé, this resource by crafter Molly Allen is an excellent beginner’s manual. It not only covers the history of macramé but also takes you through basic knots, braids, and bands with detailed instructions, color-coded diagrams, and an abundance of pictures. Allen also includes simple starter patterns, from small jewelry pieces to medium-sized plant hangers to a full-scale hammock. Buy: Macramé for Beginners $17.38 Buy it