The Best Bristol Boards for Multifarious Artworks

A paper product that’s prized by many artists, bristol board is an ultra-durable, versatile material that takes well to almost all media. An uncoated, smooth, machine-finished paper board, it gets its name from the city in England where it was first produced. It’s a great multipurpose material, commonly used for technical drawings, illustrations, watercolors, comic-book art, oil pastels, and charcoal compositions. It is stiff enough that it doesn’t require mounting, and both sides are workable. All in all, a good thing to keep on hand. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. Strathmore 500 Series Bristol You can depend on Strathmore to produce high-quality, well-priced products, and this option is no exception. This top-tear, tape-bound pad measures 11 by 14 inches and includes 15 sheets. The acid-free, two-ply board is durable and of archival quality. Buy: Strathmore 500 Series Bristol $27.96 Buy it

2. Canson XL Series Bristol Pad Another well-known artist’s brand, Canson offers this bright-white bristol board in a variety of sizes ranging from 7 by 10 inches to 19 by 24 inches. The board comes in a pad of 25 sheets. Acid-free and substantial, this 100-pound/260 gram material will not pill or tear. Buy: Canson XL Series Bristol Pad $13.30 Buy it

3. Kaba Flair Bristol Paper Pad This 20-page Bristol paper pad has a spiral-bound spine and perforated pages for easy removal. Each acid-free page is of archival quality and has a smooth finish and good weight of 250 grams. Another 11-by-14- inch pick, this product achieves a good balance between quality and price, making it a good choice for students. Buy: Kaba Flair Bristol Paper Pad Buy it

4. Koh-I-Noor Bristol Smooth Paper This ultra-smooth, bright-white bristol paper comes in a 35-page pad. Featuring a hidden spiral-bound spine, it has a sleek black hardcover construction that does well in travel. The pages have a unique “in and out” design that lets you remove them without tearing and then fit them back into the wire loops, so you can work on your creations outside the pad and then return them for safekeeping. Buy: Koh-I-Noor Bristol Smooth Paper $21.99 Buy it