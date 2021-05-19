The Best Brush Pen and Dual-Tip Brush Pen Sets with Gray Inks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission

To achieve shadows and depth in their artwork, many artists rely on a set of gray drawing implements. An achromatic color—meaning it has no hue—gray comes in all kinds of shades, and many art brands have thoughtfully curated sets of gray markers and pens. These are a smart way to efficiently build a palette at less expense than purchasing individual implements. Here we focus on gray brush-tip pens and markers (which can typically achieve both fine and broad lines) and present our top picks below.

ARTNEWS RECOMMENDS

Tombow Dual Brush Pen Set

Tombow’s dual-tip pens offer a wide variety of grays at a relatively low cost. You get nine markers ranging in tone from black to a very light gray, plus a colorless blending brush so you can create even finer gradations. Designed with thin barrels that are easy to control, the pens feature water-soluble ink that is nontoxic and odorless. This ink is easy to blend, but don’t expect the kind of results you’d get from a top-shelf choice like Copic (see below). The brushes, which are made of felt, are firm yet flexible and capable of producing very fine lines as well as broader strokes. Flip each pen over to use the fine point, which is ideal for writing.

WE ALSO LIKE

Royal Talens Ecoline Brush Pen Set

These super-pigmented markers are filled with concentrated dyes in varying shades of gray. Even for a grayscale palette, the ink is bright and brilliant, although you can dilute colors if you desire less intensity. The brush tips are soft and resilient to last through many sessions of drawing or coloring. In fact, Royal Talens’s markers perform a bit better than Tombow’s, but they didn’t snag the top spot because they’re more costly (on a per-pen basis), you receive only five shades of gray in a set, and if you want a blender, you’ll have to purchase it separately.

ANOTHER GOOD CHOICE

Sakura Koi Watercolor Brush Pens

Another water-based option, Sakura’s Koi series features a chunky, solid brush tip that retains its point for a long time. You get six markers in this set, including three cool grays and three warm grays. The ink is easy to control and comes out semi-transparent, but you can layer your strokes to yield darker tones. You can also turn the brush on its side to create thick, uniform strokes. Before you buy, note that the colors are actually darker than the cap colors of each marker.

TOP OF THE LINE

Copic Sketch Marker Set

Copic makes a dizzying 46 different shades of gray, and this pack features five that the Japanese company deems “neutrals.” You also get a 0.5-millimeter black Multiliner pen. Yes, these alcohol markers from Japan are likely the most expensive you can purchase, but if you want the best, look no further. Originally developed for manga artists, they showcase incredible blending capabilities, allowing you to render shadows and highlights that bestow lifelike volume to drawings; the markers also won’t contaminate one another. That means you can effortlessly create even more grays. Each dual-tip marker offers a broad chisel nib at one end and a fine-point brush nib at the other.

