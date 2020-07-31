The Best Bulletin Boards for Documenting Your Process

A bulletin board is a mainstay in any school, office, or home space. You can use one to make classroom and hallway displays; tack up important documents, calendars, and schedules; keep sentimental notes and small mementos; or post messages, artwork, and photos. Though they can be made of metal, fabric, or foam board, most are made of cork. Which one should you pick? For guidance, browse our selection of the best bulletin boards below.

1. U Brands Cork Bulletin Board This sturdy cork bulletin board is a great choice, available in a variety of sizes as well as singly or in multi-packs. It is constructed with dense board backing beneath a cork, surface, so pins and tacks stay firmly in place. The self-healing cork surface resists scratches and won’t crumble over time. And you can hang this board either vertically or horizontally, thanks to the universal mounting system. Mounting hardware and instructions are included. Buy: BUY NOW $120.97 Buy it

2. Quartet Cork Board Bulletin Board Measuring 2 feet by 3 feet, this natural cork bulletin board is a great pick. Choose a frame with either a black or a natural oak finish, and mount it vertically or horizontally. Complete with mounting hardware and quick step hanging instructions, this board is a breeze to install. Buy: BUY NOW $22.49 Buy it

3. VIZ-PRO Cork Notice Boards Stock up with this multipack of three bulletin boards measuring 24 by 28 inches each. Self-healing and environmentally friendly, the all-natural cork surface takes tacks well and is made to last. The aluminum frame adds durability, and each corner is made of plastic with a screw opening for easy mounting. Buy: BUY NOW $45.90 Buy it

4. Umbra Bulletboard This perforated-metal bulletin board puts a contemporary twist on classic cork. Measuring 21 by 15 inches, it looks ultra-sleek in any work or study environment. The metal surface is easy to clean and hard to damage. The board accommodates both pushpins and magnets and comes with 12 of each, making it both an unconventional and a versatile choice. Buy: BUY NOW $69.98 Buy it