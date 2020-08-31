The Best Buttons for Sewing Projects and Fashion Design

Choose sewing supplies that won’t press your buttons. Selecting the right button for your craft or sewing project can be difficult. There are so many styles to choose from: flat back buttons, two-hole buttons, four-hole buttons, toggle buttons, and shank buttons. Used in ancient times more as an ornament than a utilitarian fastening, the earliest-known button is 5,000 years old: it was made of a curved shell and found in the Indus valley. Now, buttons are used equally as both decoration and useful closures. Many sewing machines have automatic button-hole applicators, so using buttons in sewing projects is easy. Available in a wide variety of materials, colors, and finishes, the humble button is a great addition to any crafter’s supplies kit. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. WILLBOND Decorative Painted Wood Buttons These multicolor painted wooden buttons come with 200 units per pack. Each button measures 20 millimeters in diameter and features assorted multicolor floral and geometric patterns. Designed with a two-hole construction and retro look, these buttons are smooth to the touch and easy to use. Buy: WILLBOND Decorative Painted Wood Buttons $8.99 Buy it

2. Buttons Galore and More Haberdashery Collection For a button with an element of glitz and glam, choose this pack of assorted metal-toned buttons. Featuring fancy designs with insignias, stones, and pearls, these buttons come in silver and gold and have a luxe feel at a reasonable price. The single-hole shank makes for easy threading, and each button was designed and manufactured in the US. Buy: Buttons Galore and More Haberdashery Collection $6.30 Buy it

3. YAKA One-Inch Sewing Resin Buttons This pack of playful buttons features 80 pieces with a durable resin construction and four-hole design—a great choice for beginning sewers. The smooth surface allows these buttons to be applied via tape, glue, thread, and ribbon, and the rainbow color scheme adds a pop of color to any garment. Buy: YAKA One-Inch Sewing Resin Buttons $8.99 Buy it

4. YaHoGa Wood Buttons This pack of 30 wooden buttons is a sustainable option for those looking for a natural aesthetic. Made of unpainted wood, they have a rustic vibe and smooth feel. Each button measures 20 millimeters in diameter and features four-button construction for easy sewing. With a beveled edge and flat back, these buttons have a classic design and no-frills look. Buy: YaHoGa Wood Buttons $12.99 Buy it