The Best Cable Needles for Complex Stitches

Once you’ve perfected your straight knitting stitches, you might want to try your hand at cable-knit or other similarly twisted stitches. While you surely can attempt them with long classic knitting needles, these stitches are best perfected with the assistance of cable needles, which are curved to assist you with the twists and turns of more complicated patterns. They are made out of a variety of materials, and some are differently shaped and longer than others. Ahead, find the top ARTNews picks for the best cable needles.

1. Knitter’s Pride Aluminum Cable Needles Made of aluminum, these colorful needles are among the most lightweight, while still quite sturdy. They come two in a package—one slightly thicker than the other, sold for less than $5 a pair. Boasting a matte finish, the needles keep yarn in place, while still allowing it to slide off easily when you’re ready to move on. Buy: Knitter's Pride Aluminum Cable Needles $5.52 Buy it

2. Boye Metal Cable Knitting Needles This set includes three different cabling needles for your every knitting need. Pointed at each end to prevent yarn splitting, they are made out of metal and super smooth, so yarn doesn’t catch or get stuck as you’re weaving. That said, depending on your stitches and skill level, they might very well be a little bit too slippery and frustrating, especially if you’re only just beginning. With a weight that feels great to the touch, they are sturdier than plastic options, so you don’t have to worry about throwing them in your bag for transport. Buy: Boye Metal Cable Knitting Needles $7.66 Buy it

3. Clickin’Stix Walnut Cable Needles Made of East Indian walnut wood, these cable needles measure approximately 4, 4.5, and 5 inches in a trio pack, with varying thicknesses for differently weighted yarns. Slightly curved in the middle, they are ideal for knitting cable or twisted patterns. They are also polished and varnished so that the yarn doesn’t catch at any point and holds just enough to easily slip off when you’re finished. Buy: Clickin'Stix Walnut Cable Needles $11.95 Buy it

4. Brittany Cable Needles If metal isn’t your thing, consider trying a more natural knitting needle that boasts the same lightweight durability as an aluminum counterpart. This set of three is made of birch wood, which is easy to maneuver, sturdy, and resists warping, so the needles hold their shape just as long as others. What’s more, they are eco-friendly—right down to the packaging, which is made of 100% recycled materials. Buy: Brittany Cable Needles $7.78 Buy it