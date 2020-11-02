The Best Calipers for Measurements in Ceramics Projects

Calipers are essential for throwing pots and jars and creating lids for them. The tool allows exact measurements so that you can be sure that each lid will fit perfectly on its pot. You can find calipers in metal, wood, and plastic and in a variety of sizes. Ahead, find the best caliper tools for your project.

1. PH PandaHall Stainless Steel Calipers This set of calipers in four sizes ensures that you’ll have a tool that fits every project. The tools measure 12, 10, 8, and 4 inches across when fully expanded. These tools are made of stainless steel, so they are both durable and easy to clean, and are very simple to expand and tighten, with a single hinge at one end. Buy: PH PandaHall Stainless Steel Calipers $15.99 Buy it

2. AMACO Measuring Tool Some caliper users prefer those that are hinged in the middle, giving you a little more control when measuring, as you can hold the arms at one end while expanding or contracting them at the other. This particular tool is of that design. It’s made of blue and red plastic that is lightweight and easy to clean and can measure diameters up to 11 inches. It is a little less durable than its metal counterparts, but these tools are not subject to much stress, and this one gets the job done just fine. Buy: AMACO Measuring Tool $27.89 Buy it

3. Kemper Tools 10 Inch Calipers When teaching ceramics students how to use calipers, the simplest method is often the best. This caliper tool is made of durable aluminum and very affordably priced. The single tool measures pots and lids up to 10 inches in diameter and pivots on a single hinge at one end that’s easily loosened and tightened as needed. The tool does the job and is lightweight for ease of use. And the curved edges ensure that it can be used to measure both interior and exterior dimensions. Buy: Kemper Tools 10 Inch Calipers $10.12 Buy it

4. Szzijia Wooden Calipers There is a nice heft that comes with this set of calipers, which are constructed of sturdy and attractive wood. You get three sizes: about 7, 10, and 12 inches. Each is handmade to ensure a smooth surface and easy handling. Each one pivots at one end, with a wing nut that easily tightens and loosens. Buy: Szzijia Wooden Calipers $18.25 Buy it