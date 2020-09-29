The Best Camera Lenses for iPhones Will Yield Artful Photographs and Films

In 2020, five years after a film shot exclusively on iPhones premiered at Sundance (Tangerine, 2015) and the year when Naomi Campbell shot her own self-portrait with an iPhone to grace the cover of Essence magazine, carrying around a clunky DSLR is almost passé. Photographers and videographers aren’t ditching their cameras quite yet, but more and more professionals and hobbyists are using iPhones to create striking, high-quality images and videos. If you don’t have the newest phone decked out with ultrawide, wide, and telephoto lenses—or even if you do—a professional lens, attachable directly to your phone, will enhance the quality, zoom capability, and effects available to you. Below are five of our favorites.

1. Moment Wide Lens for iPhone This lens is a winner both for the quality of the lens (and resultant shots) and for its ease of use. These things come at a cost; specifically, readers should note these lenses require the separate purchase of a compatible phone case, which enables quick, perfectly aligned mounting. If you’re willing to splurge, your photography capabilities—and your field of view—will expand nicely. Buy: Moment Wide Lens for iPhone $119.99 Buy it

2. Ztylus Revolver M Series Camera Kit The innovative design of the Revolver M Series eliminates the need for cases, clunky clips, or even a pause to attach your lens. A rotating knob affixes to the middle of your phone case with quick-release fisheye, wide, and macro lenses that extend and retract to cover the phone’s built-in lens. To fit into this compact package, the lenses are notably small, but the quality holds up. Buy: Ztylus Revolver M Series Camera Kit $49.95 Buy it

3. Criacr Clip-On Cell Phone Lens Kit At a very accessible price point, this starter kit contains the elements needed to try out external lenses for everyday shots or to determine which type of lens to splurge on. The lenses are stable and provide clear images, but watch for lens flares and a slightly emphasized blue tone.

4. Ragu Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit For those who need a reputable kit that will serve all their needs, Ragu offers one of the most comprehensive options. With five lenses, a tripod, and a Bluetooth shutter control for remote shots, this package will provide the tools for most projects. As with all clip-on lenses, it takes some practice to perfectly align this rig with your phone’s camera, but it’s worth the effort. Buy: Ragu Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit $29.99 Buy it