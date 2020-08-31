The Best Candle Fragrances for Pleasing Scents

The right scent can make or break a candle. Oils allow you to customize the intensity and type of candle fragrance and are suited to everything from diffusers to lotions. With factors like scent throw, fragrance mixing, and aroma category, there’s much to consider when selecting. However, whether you prefer your candles woody, floral, or sweet smelling, we’ve found a product for everyone. Browse our edited roundup of the best picks below.

1. P&J Trading Tranquil: 6 Premium Fragrance Oils This multipack of therapeutic scents includes popular, unobtrusive fragrances like lavender, ocean breeze, and cucumber melon. Each of the spa-like scents is highly concentrated and comes in a 10 milliliter bottle with an eye dropper for precise dispensing. These fragrances work exceptionally well with soy waxes, though they’re compatible with all wax types. Buy: P&J Trading Tranquil: 6 Premium Fragrance Oils $16.95 Buy it

2. Good Essential Fragrance Oil Set This set of scented oils features fruity fragrances like cherry and watermelon. With ten fragrances per pack, there are plenty options to choose from. Bottled in the US, each scent has been tested for premium quality. Buy: Good Essential Fragrance Oil Set $14.99 Buy it

3. Good Essential Coffee Scented Oil This premium oil comes in a 30 milliliter bottle that’s made to last. Simply put a few drops in a diffuser, a soap mixture, or a candle, and let the invigorating smell of coffee fill the air. Highly concentrated for fast-acting results but not so concentrated as to have an overwhelming scent, this oil is formulated to deliver a pleasantly robust aroma. Buy: Good Essential Coffee Scented Oil $9.99 Buy it

4. Eternal Essential Oils Freshly Baked Gift Set Satisfy your sweet tooth with this set of bakery-inspired oils. This six-pack includes confectionary scents from blueberry pancakes to nutmeg. Each 10 milliliter bottle has a built-in dropper to facilitate measured pouring, and the ridged cap prevents leakage. Buy: Eternal Essential Oils Freshly Baked Gift Set $16.95 Buy it