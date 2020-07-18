The Best Candle-Making Kits for a Hands-On DIY Craft

It can be difficult to find the perfect candle. Once you’ve found an ideal scent, the container might be too big or too small or perhaps decorated in a way that doesn’t match your esthetic. Why not make your own? You can easily create and customize your dream candles with a candle-making kit, most of which are suitable for beginners. Once you get the hang of it, you might start scouring your home for all kinds of containers to transform into soothing household decor or gifts.

1. Country Lane Natural Soy Wax Candle Making Kit Some candle-making kits can be a little restrictive in terms of the kinds of included candle holders and the size of the candles you can make. We like this option because it really encourages you to be as creative as you want with the provided 14 ounces of soy wax. It comes with four tea light cups, a votive container, and a jar, all of which are unadorned so you can decorate them as you wish. Although their volumes are small, you needn't feel limited to making tiny candles; the included pouring pot can hold 12 cups, so you can easily pick a bigger vessel to work with. This kit also includes six wicks, scent and coloring, and detailed instructions.

2. Oraganix Natural Soy Wax for DIY Candle Making When buying candle supplies, you have to be especially alert to the quality of the wax. Some kits provide great instruction on the art of candle-making but the end products aren't necessarily pleasing. For quality, we recommend Oraganix's kit, which provides 10 pounds of pure soy wax—a completely natural wax that burns evenly and cleanly so your candles won't release soot. While you will have to find your own pourer and containers, the kit does include 150 high-quality six-inch wicks and three centering devices to help you place each wick with maximum precision. You can also add your own essential oils or other ingredients to create a custom scent.

3. Dingpai Candle Making Kit This kit includes a stainless steel pourer with graduated markings, 50 wicks, two centering devices, and stickers for anchoring your candles. All you need is your own wax. The pourer is quite small, however, with a volume of about 2.3 cups, so it is best suited for making small candles. Melt a little wax at a time and you can be on your way to creating multiple compact votives or tea lights in one go.

4. DIY Gift Kits Soy Candle Making Kit If you want a taste of candle making, try this beginner's set, which equips you with everything you need from start to finish. You get eight ounces of soy wax, wicks of different sizes, orange and burgundy blocks to color your designs, and essential oils in three scents. Use the pour pot to create candles of varying sizes, from tea lights to large tins. You can easily follow the instructions in the included guide and find inspiration to continue making candles on your own.

