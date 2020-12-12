The Best Candle Pouring Pots for Learning an Ancient Craft

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Light up your life with a homemade candle. A practice that’s been around since before the Common Era, some of the first candles were dipping candles made from tallow by ancient Romans, in 500 BCE. There’s evidence of whale-fat candles dating back to the Qin dynasty in China, and in ancient India, temple candles were made from boiled cinnamon wax. With the growth of the whaling industry in 18th-century Europe and Northern America, commercialized candles began to be made out of oil from sperm whales. By the 19th century, the process of candle making became mechanized, and most candles were made out of paraffin wax. Despite advances in automation, oil refinement, and wax variety, the candle industry plummeted with the invention of the incandescent bulb in 1879.

These days, candles are used for decoration and to add warm light to a space. Making your own candle is a fun and rewarding task, as you can mix your own scents and colors. To make your own, you need a few tools. Most important is the candle pouring pot, which helps keep the wax together while warm and facilitates a precise pour into your chosen vessel. Usually made out of aluminum, candle pouring pots are created to withstand high temperatures and feature a spout and handle for easy manipulation. With so many options on the market at a range of prices and designs, it can be hard to choose. Browse our selection of the best products below.

1. DINGPAI Candle Making Kit This kit features everything but the wax. The pouring pot itself is made of rust-resistant iron and holds up to 550 milliliters of liquid. It also includes a slew of eco-friendly cotton wicks that burn completely clean, a set of wick stickers made of double-sided adhesive foam, and two candlewick centering devices. Buy: DINGPAI Candle Making Kit $15.99 Buy it

2. CozYours Candle Making Pouring Pot Beat the heat with this aluminum pouring pot. Perfect for melting soy, palm, bee, coconut, gel, and paraffin wax, this pot is designed with a drip-proof spout for a clean pour. The heat-resistant handle stays cool, and the pot comes with a silicone trivet that protects surface areas up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit. Buy: CozYours Candle Making Pouring Pot $23.94 Buy it

3. Stainless Steel Double Boiler Pot Available at a fraction of the cost of other options on this list, this pouring pot is made of corrosion-proof stainless steel and comes in both a 480- and a 600-milliliter size. Equipped with two spouts on each side and a flat bottom, this pot is convenient and easy to use. Designed for a multitude of purposes, it allows you to steam food, melt butter, and make chocolate. Buy: Stainless Steel Double Boiler Pot $8.69 Buy it

4. EricX Light Candle Making Pouring Pot This aluminum pouring pot is nonstick and has a drip-proof spout. The plastic-covered handle makes for a heat-resistant hold, and the pot itself holds up to four pounds of melted wax. Buy: EricX Light Candle Making Pouring Pot $28.95 Buy it