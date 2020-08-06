The Best Candle Wicks for Making Wax Lights

Fire has nothing to lick without a wick. The most important element of a candle, wicks deliver fuel to the flame, and a wick’s size and texture affects the amount delivered. High-quality wicks are made from woven or twisted fibers that make for a clean and consistent burn. While some wicks come pre-cut to size, pre-treated with wax, and pre-tabbed for easy application, others allow for a more-customized process and require you to do that work instead. Those looking to make homemade candles for the first time would do best to stick with a fully prepared option, while those with more experience could opt for the less ready-made product. To help yourself choose well, browse our selection of the best options below.

1. EricX Light Cotton Candle Wicks These wicks come pre-waxed, cut, and tabbed, so all you need to do is add a jar and wax. With 100 wicks per pack, there’s plenty of material for you to make a plethora of well-wicked candles. Made of cotton, these six-inch wicks are tightly plaited and facilitate a smoke-free, stable flame. Buy: EricX Light Cotton Candle Wicks $6.95 Buy it

2. PremiumCraft Square Braid Cotton Candle Wick Square wicks are more robust than flat-braided wicks and are the preferred shape for beeswax candles, which can prove difficult to wick. This particular square wick comes in an uncut length of ten yards. Raw, untabbed, and lead-free, this cotton wick allows for customization at every level. Buy: PremiumCraft Square Braid Cotton Candle Wick $9.99 Buy it

3. Charm Moi Candle Wick These all-natural, organic cotton wicks come in a pack of 100. Measuring eight inches each, they can be placed in large jars as-is or cut to size. Equipped with 50 extra metal tabs, this economical set allows you to make new wicks with the excess lengths. Buy: Charm Moi Candle Wick $6.59 Buy it

4. DGQ Natural Candle Wicks If you’re looking to make smaller candles, choose this pack of ready-made wicks. With a length of three and a half inches, these wicks are best suited for candles with diameters measuring less than two and a half inches. The all-cotton core and construction makes for a clean, smoke-free flame. With 100 wicks per pack, there’s plenty of material to both use and save for other candles. Buy: DGQ Natural Candle Wicks $5.49 Buy it