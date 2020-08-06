The Best Canvas Totes for Everyday Use

A canvas tote is a must-have all-purpose item. Equally equipped to carry gym clothes, groceries, art supplies, and school books, a canvas tote is functional, washable, and durable. Thanks to the canvas surface, these totes are easily customized via hand-painted or screen-printed designs, embroidery, and embellishment. Have your child write their name in fabric-friendly markers for a school bag or jazz up a plain white tote with grommets and sparkly stones. A canvas tote leaves plenty of room for invention and has enough storage for anything you may happen to throw into it. Versatile and dependable, you can’t go wrong with one of these bags. Browse our selection of the options that best balance function and form below.

1. Dalix Heavy-Duty Cotton Canvas Tote Modeled after the traditional boat tote, this bicolor canvas bag comes in eight colorways and features a zip-up top. Made of sturdy cotton canvas and featuring a reinforced bottom, this bag is well-made and well-suited to carry anything and everything. With an external pocket and plenty of internal room, this tote makes transport a breeze. Buy: Dalix Heavy-Duty Cotton Canvas Tote Buy it

2. Covelin Retro Large Size Canvas Shoulder Bag This tote comes in a plethora of pastel, neutral, and rainbow-bright colors. The adjustable strap can be sized to function as a shoulder, cross-body, or hand-held strap, so you can choose exactly how to carry your belongings. Thanks to the zippered top, this bag keeps everything well protected. Buy: Covelin Retro Large Size Canvas Shoulder Bag $11.99 Buy it

3. Green Atmos Reusable Bag Stock up on canvas bags with this pack of 20 totes. Available in an unbleached canvas color and a selection of dark neutrals, such as navy and black, this plain cotton canvas tote is optimal for screen printing, painting, and embellishment. Made of eco-friendly materials, these all-natural bags are a sustainable alternative to disposable grocery bags. Buy: Green Atmos Reusable Bag $32.99 Buy it

4. Lily Queen Canvas Tote Soft, sturdy, and machine washable, this canvas tote comes in six muted colors and features both a hand and shoulder strap. With a zippered top and reinforced bottom, this bag keeps your things protected. With a roomy interior and stylish exterior, this bag both looks great and works well. Buy: Lily Queen Canvas Tote $21.99 Buy it