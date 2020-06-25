The Best Card-Making Kits for Personalizing Messages to Friends and Loved Ones

Card giving is an age-old custom that dates back to the ancient Chinese and Egyptians. Europeans were exchanging valentines by the mid 1400s. Londoner Henry Cole created the first Christmas card in 1843 when he hired artist John Callcott Horsley to design a holiday greeting to send to his friends. In 1923 in America, Joyce C. Hall founded Hall Brothers, the predecessor to the Hallmark company, and the modern-day greeting card industry was born. Insert yourself into the long tradition of card making with your own creations. Not sure where to start? A card-making kit has all the materials you need to properly commemorate birthdays, holidays, and other life events. To find the kit that suits you most, browse our selection of the best picks, below.

1. Made By Hands Make Your Own Cards This complete kit features everything you need to make a variety of custom cards. It includes 20 blank cards in seven colors, 20 envelopes, more than 500 pop-out shapes to decorate the cards, and even a glue stick. There's no need for scissors thanks to the die-cut shapes, which makes it easy for little crafters to get to work without supervision. Packaged in a compact cardboard briefcase, this kit is easily transported and stored.

2. Paper Wishes Artful Card Kit This 109-piece card kit features sunny graphics and plenty of materials, including seven foldable card papers patterned with geometric shapes in hues of red, green, and aqua. Decorate your card with the 74 included appliqués and 28 cut-out greetings and blank labels. The paper is acid-free, and its heavy weight means it won't easily tear.

3. New Seasons Create Your Own Cards Kit Educators looking for a fun crafting activity for the classroom should consider this option. High in quality and low in price, this kit features 20 cards and envelopes, 10 mini cards and envelopes, 30 envelope seals, 121 gem embellishments, and 3 gel pens. You get cards for all occasions: 10 birthday cards, 2 thank-you notes, 2 blank cards, and 1 each of Get Well, Best Wishes, Thinking of You, Congrats, With Sympathy, and Hello. The mini cards are blank, so you can write your own personalized message.

4. Qiaoniuniu Card Making Kit There's no need for glue or scissors with this kit. Self-adhesive decals and pop-out die-cut shapes make it easy to create unique 3D deigns. This set includes 4 blank cards and envelopes as well as more than 500 pop-out decorations. As a bonus, this green product is made with high-quality eco-friendly materials.