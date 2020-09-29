The Best Cardstock for Painting, Drawing, and More

Sometimes you need a heavier paper than what you can find in your inkjet printer. Perhaps you plan to make a drawing with high-pigment markers and don’t want the risk of bleed-through; or maybe you want to craft a sign that won’t blow around in the wind. Or perhaps you’re on the hunt for a fun arts and crafts project to embark on with your children. No matter what the reason, cardstock is a great alternative to paper on many an occasion. From rainbow tones to bright white classics, find the best cardstock options by considering our picks, below.

1. Darice 50-Piece Card Stock Paper This is the best go-to cardstock that sits just in the middle of the ultra-heavy and the classic letter-weight. It boasts 65lb in cardstock weight, making it ideal for those professional projects, structures that require just the slightest amount of integral support, or a sign that promises no bleed-through, even with the heaviest of makers. This pack includes 50 sheets, all in bright white, measuring a standard letter size of 8.5 x 11 inches. Buy: Darice 50-Piece Card Stock Paper $6.79 Buy it

2. Pacon Array Card Stock This card stock comes in a pack of 250 in a range of 10 assorted colors. Though perhaps best suited for children’s craft projects, this card stock offers a little more stability than regular paper if you’re cutting and building with it. The colors make it all fun, and the vibrant tones are sure to turn heads if you’re using these sheets for signs or announcements. This product is an easy way to amp up every craft project you embark on, no matter what your age. Buy: Pacon Array Card Stock $25.77 Buy it

3. Neenah Astrobrights Colored Cardstock Many artists who seek cardstock want an array of colorful tones that aren’t too generic. This selection of 75 assorted sheets certainly fits the bill, with 65-pound, 8.5-by-11-inch cardstock in a range of 25 hues. Whether you’re looking for carnation pink, cornflower blue, or basic black, this selection has just the thing. Buy: Neenah Astrobrights Colored Cardstock $6.88 Buy it

4. Crayola Cardstock Paper Why opt for solid colors when you can get your hands on brightly printed patterns? This cardstock includes 25 sheets of varying patterns, from rainbows to chevrons to polka dots, all featuring equally colorful hues. Though they might be too busy to write or color on, they are ideal for home crafts requiring cutout shapes or for other projects in an elementary school classroom. As such, they are an excellent choice for both teachers and parents of young children. Buy: Crayola Cardstock Paper $4.99 Buy it