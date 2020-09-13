The Best Cashmere Yarn for Fine Knits

Cashmere is one of the most prized and rare fibers. Extremely soft, lightweight, and warm, it features low-bulk and high-loft fibers. Cashmere yarns are ultrafine because cashmere goat hairs are seven times thinner than sheep wool. The flexible yarns knit, crochet, and weave with grace and beauty. Using cashmere with simple patterns results in gorgeous art, even for beginners. Cashmere receives dyes well, for gorgeous colors, and is worth every penny.

1. TEHETE Cashmere Yarn Soft and sumptuous, TEHETE's yarn is made from high-quality cashmere from Inner Mongolia. 100% cashmere, the yarn features 14 Nm / three-ply strands, spun with advanced techniques. The strands are not twisted, making them easy to knit, crochet, and weave. Slightly fuzzy, the yarn sits comfortably in your hands. It is versatile, exquisite, and ideal for garments, textiles, and fiber art. The yarn is available in a variety of elegant, natural colors. Beautiful in the skein, after wet blocking, it fully blooms into all its cashmere glory.

2. Celine Iin Angola Mohair Plush Cashmere Yarn Poof! Amazing fiber art will magically appear when you create with this fluffy yarn. With a 52% mohair and 48% cashmere blend, it is soft yet strong. Garments are fleecy and warm, a bit like wearing a fuzzy blanket. Its fluffy texture wonderfully contrasts to other types of fibers, making it a great addition to textile works. Its fibers soak up dye, and the yarn is available in a range of vibrant colors. It is sticky and resistant to change—not ideal for beginners who may need to unravel and rework.

3. Lotus Yarns Lace Weight Cashmere Yarn Do you want the luxury of cashmere but need a yarn that is ideal for beginners? Lotus Yarn's Lace Weight yarn is a soft yet strong, a blend of premium fibers: 50% cashmere, 40% fine wool, and 10% angora. This fine yarn forms and weaves with ease, not stretching out of shape. It's great for knitting, crocheting, weaving, and textiles. Its texture is delicate, smooth, and elegant. Its strong tensile strength resists pilling and shedding. The fibers are delicate and should be hand-washed.

4. Gongxue Mongolian Pure Cashmere Yarn Thin, comfortable, and extremely light, this 100% cashmere is perfect for textiles requiring delicate yarns. The strands are single ply and made from pure, Mongolian cashmere. Thin yet durable, this pure cashmere yarn is strong, flexible, and stunning. For thicker effects, use two or three strands at a time. As you work, compensate for shrinkage—this yarn may condense when washed. Refined and featherlight, this fleecy yarn is gorgeous. Available in over 30 colors, this yarn will add beauty to your fiber art.