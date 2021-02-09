The Best Casting Resin Kits for Molded and Sculpted Works

Resin is so versatile—you can use it to coat easily scratchable surfaces, create highly detailed molded pieces, or sculpt it as a medium all its own. In nature, trees secrete this viscous liquid to heal gashes and punctures; synthetic resin, which is what you’ll find in most crafting supply stores, comes in liquid or powder form and firms up when mixed with resin hardener in a one-to-one ratio. First time using this miracle material? Browse our selection of starter products—all of which include both resin and hardener—to find your perfect pick.

1. Art ‘N Glow Clear Casting and Coating Epoxy Resin There’s always some anxiety involved in working with resin. Will your pieces actually come out clear and smooth, or will they be opaque and craggy? Lay your fears to rest with this tried-and-true kit. Art ’N Glow’s resin dries over the course of 40 minutes with minimal bubbling, and its crystalline sheen will never yellow. An extra perk: It’s odorless, so say goodbye to any fume-related headaches or nausea. Start with this very affordable duo of 8-ounce bottles (one each of resin and hardener) and work up from there. Buy: Art 'N Glow Clear Casting and Coating Epoxy Resin $25.00 Buy it

2. Dr. Crafty Epoxy Resin Kit If you’re really new to resin work, look into this kit, which includes several helpful extras to get you started. In addition to an 8-ounce bottle each of liquid resin and liquid hardener, this product comes with two 100-milliliter mixing cups, a plastic spatula for leveling, and five wooden stirrers. You’re on your own for sealants, colorants, and molds, but it’s a good deal for all the rest. Buy: Dr. Crafty Epoxy Resin Kit $22.99 Buy it

3. Alumilite Amazing Clear Cast This is a fine alternative to the Dr. Crafty set. Eight-ounce bottles of resin and hardener are accompanied by detailed instructions, two stirring sticks, and three measuring cups. If you’re really gung-ho, you can also buy this set in a two-pack. Buy: Alumilite Amazing Clear Cast $18.62 Buy it

4. Naked Fusion Artist’s Resin Specifically made for fine arts usage, this formula is nontoxic, UV resistant, and non-yellowing. Beyond art projects, it’s BPA free and therefore safe to use on countertops, cutting boards, and other kitchen gear. It has a 45-minute working time, after which the self-leveling solution dries hard and glossy. Buy: Naked Fusion Artist's Resin $89.95 Buy it