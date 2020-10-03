The Best Chalk Easels for Kids Learning the Fundamentals of Art Making

Timeless and relaxing, chalk drawing provides kids with a no-frills, screen-free way of exploring their boundless creativity. For indoor fun, a chalk easel gives young artists an official, professional-feeling canvas to develop their skills. Most easels today are also multifunctional and feature not only a chalkboard but also a whiteboard, which is a nice bonus. Plus, giving your children a dedicated drawing space might mean no more surprise artworks on your walls.

1. WV Wonder View Kids Easel A well-stocked easel invites impromptu creative action. WV Wonder View’s comes with an abundance of tools to embellish not just a chalkboard but also a whiteboard, which features an additional clipboard clip for hanging drawing paper. Kids get colorful chalk and markers; a range of geometric, A–Z, and number magnets; erasers; and even paint cups. Both sides are easy to clean with just water and a sponge. The easel itself is sturdy, made of smooth and strong wood, and it’s finished with knobs for fast height adjustment. Perhaps best of all, assembly is quick and easy, requiring no tools.

Buy: WV Wonder View Kids Easel $59.99 Buy it

2. Top Bright Wooden Art Easel for Kids This two-sided easel stands out for its thoughtful safety design features. Joints are built to prevent pinching of tiny hands, and its feet are covered with plastic, nonslip covers for extra stability. This means that kids can apply plenty of pressure to their doodles, and you won’t have to worry about the easel collapsing. The blackboard also feels smooth and takes chalk well. Other notable features include dials for easy height adjustment, a central tray for supplies that reaches both sides, and a roll to insert drawing paper. Buy: Top Bright Wooden Art Easel for Kids $64.99 Buy it

3. BeebeeRun Kids Tabletop Easel For a smaller easel that you can bring with you anywhere, we like BeebeeRun’s product, which is slightly larger than a standard tablet. Though compact, it is dual sided for chalk and whiteboard marker use and even has a roll on its back to drape paper. The frame is made of smooth, splinter-free wood, and it folds flat for easy storage. We also like that it comes with magnets, including letters and numbers, so kids can use it to learn simple spelling and math. Buy: BeebeeRun Kids Tabletop Easel $26.99 Buy it

4. Little Partners A-Frame Art Easel with Chalk Board Sophistication, functionality, and smart design—this dual-sided easel has it all. The chalkboard and whiteboard are smooth and easy to wipe clean, and each features trays to keep drawing utensils. Additional supplies can be stored on the large shelves that span both sides, and you even get two fabric bins to keep bits and bobs neatly tucked away. We also like that the easel has a sturdy roll for paper and comes with an attached clip to hang still-wet artworks as well as an apron. Assembly is relatively easy, but it does take more than an hour. Buy: Little Partners A-Frame Art Easel with Chalk Board $149.99 Buy it