Reinvigorate Your Furniture with the Best Chalk Paint

When it comes to refinishing furniture or cabinets, chalk paint—originally developed by British artist Annie Sloan—is the way to go for “shabby chic” finish. The paint leaves items with an appealing, ultra-matte finish, often in a matter of hours. Chalk paint is the preferred medium for creating a vintage effect, transforming ordinary looking tables and dressers into objects with charm and character. To give your home an antique-y feel and look, pick up a pint of chalk paint and get to work. The results may encourage you to pursue further home improvement projects.

1. Heirloom Traditions All-in-One Paint Available in 25 shades, this product can do almost any chalk paint job. It works for most surfaces and includes built-in primer, wax, and top coat, streamlining the process of getting a true chalk-paint finish. You’ll save plenty of time and energy with this paint, but bear in mind that it may still take up to three coats and several hours of to achieve the desired velvety look and rich color.

Buy: Heirloom Traditions All-in-One Paint $38.99 Buy it

3. Rust-Oleum Interior Chalked Paint The deep opacity of this paint sets it apart. That means less layers and a richer tone. As bonuses, Rust-Oleum's paint has low odor and dries quickly so you can complete your project with ease.

4. Renaissance Retique It Chalk Furniture Paint Renaissance specializes in furniture paint meaning they've focused their paint formula to avoid the common pitfalls of painting uneven surfaces. The paint is of a thickness that self-levels, meaning less pools and drips. The nontoxic, eco-friendly paint doesn't smell. If it doesn't suit your needs, the brand's customer service is accessible and responsive.

4. Renaissance Retique It Chalk Furniture Paint Renaissance specializes in furniture paint meaning they’ve focused their paint formula to avoid the common pitfalls of painting uneven surfaces. The paint is of a thickness that self-levels, meaning less pools and drips. The nontoxic, eco-friendly paint doesn’t smell. If it doesn’t suit your needs, the brand’s customer service is accessible and responsive. Amazon Buy: Renaissance Retique It Chalk Furniture Paint $29.99 Buy it