The Best Charcoal Paper Sheets for Intricate Drawings

When it comes to charcoal paper, what you seek is a mid-weight, slightly textured paper that will not only hold up under thicker drawing pigments but also allow the material itself to truly shine. What’s more, charcoal paper is often used for for other dry mediums, due to its slightly more stylized nature. From colorful packs for classroom settings to large-format, 100% cotton products, we’ve rounded up the best of the best charcoal paper sheets below.

1. Canson Ingres Drawing Sheets This clean-cut charcoal paper measures 19.5 inches by 25.5 inches and is colored in the pulp of the paper to ensure light resistance, whether you’re shopping for a bright white or dark navy hue. The paper is 27-pound weight, which is slightly lighter than some other options, though still holds up just as well with strong pigments like charcoal and pastels. As it represents a middle ground between paper texture and weight, it’s ideal for mixed-media projects or a range of materials. Buy: Canson Ingres Drawing Sheets Buy it

2. Hahnemuhle Ingres Paper This paper measures 19 by 25 inches, which is ideal for larger-scale creations. The paper is made in Germany and features four deckled edges. Made of 100% alpha cellulose that has been crafted into a fine-ribbed and toothed surface. While this particular paper is a smoke-gray tone, the product is available in a range of 12 colors. Buy: Hahnemuhle Ingres Paper $51.15 Buy it

3. Fabriano Tiziano Color Paper While this charcoal paper is of suitable quality for the medium, the pack of 12 sheets for less than $15 (and in assorted colors, no less!) makes this a teacher’s favorite. It features a toothy surface that allows charcoals to really stick and pop but still maintains the smooth nature of a lighter-weight paper. Though artists might prefer a bright white canvas to begin their journey, a selection of assorted colors is a fun option for younger children as they learn to delve into the artistic medium and become budding artists. Buy: Fabriano Tiziano Color Paper $10.98 Buy it

4. Strathmore Charcoal Drawing Paper This paper is made of 100% cotton, making it an eco-friendly option when choosing charcoal paper. There are two deckled edges, giving it a slightly more stylized artistic finish, yet the paper itself has been machine crafted with a laid finish. It’s uniquely deep black in tone, making it ideal for pastels and brighter white pigments that sit on the surface of the paper rather than seep into the fibers. Buy: Strathmore Charcoal Drawing Paper Buy it