The Best Chunky Glitter for Artistic and Cosmetic Uses

Glitter is an instant mood lifter—adding a little shine to a thank-you card, your nails, or your hair will leave you scintillated and well satisfied. While small glitter can cast delicate brilliance, chunky glitter sparkles while showcasing creative designs: These larger particles often come in fun shapes and are easier to arrange in patterns. Get ready to dazzle with our picks below.

1. Warmfits Holographic Chunky Glitter Turn any blank canvas—whether paper or your own body—into amazing shimmering artwork with this assortment of glitter pots. It features chunky, cosmetic-grade glitter in 12 colors that recall cosmic dust, from mesmerizing coral hues to icy blues. The pieces are lightweight but substantial, so you don’t need a lot to make an impact. The pots also include glitter in different sizes and shapes, from stars to hexagons, so you can create the celestial designs of your dreams. Buy: Warmfits Holographic Chunky Glitter $13.99 Buy it

2. Darice Super Chunky Glitter Bring unmissable beauty to your crafts with this chunky glitter, which has a sophisticated, subtle shine. This product is sold by the bottle, in individual colors that range from purple to mermaid blue, so it’s ideal to purchase if you have a specific project in mind. The flakes are also tinted with one colorful side and one silver side, which adds another layer of dazzle to your art. Buy: Darice Super Chunky Glitter $3.99 Buy it

3. Hemway Super Chunky Craft Glitter Add radiance to anything with this colorfast glitter, which can be used for cards, nail art, decorating ornaments, and more. Like Darice’s product, this one is sold by the color, in nearly 40 hues, from rose gold to turquoise. It’s incredibly easy to dispense, as it comes in a shaker bottle with two openings—one large, and one with small holes—to help ensure you pour out only as much as you need at once. Buy: Hemway Super Chunky Craft Glitter $12.99 Buy it

4. Karizma Silver Holographic Chunky Glitter Don’t let the small container fool you. A little goes a long way with this glitter, which comprises silvery, iridescent flakes shaped like circles, hexagons, and stars. This glitter is designed specifically to adorn your body, and you’ll barely notice it’s there. It also will stay on until you’re ready to wash it off with makeup remover. Buy: Karizma Silver Holographic Chunky Glitter $6.99 Buy it