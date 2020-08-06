The Best Chunky Yarn for Knitting, Weaving, Crocheting, and More

Choose yarn with some heft. Great for loom weaving, knitting, crocheting, and felting, chunky yarn is ultra versatile and easy to work with. Jumbo-weight yarn has taken the knitting world by storm, thanks to the wildly popular arm-knitting trend. Beginners will love the fast-paced nature of working with chunky yarn, and experts will appreciate the variety of projects and patterns the material allows. Available in a range of colors and materials, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the plethora of options. Let us lend a helping hand: browse a selection of the best products below.

1. FOHOMA Giant Wool Yarn Composed of 70% wool and 30% synthetic fiber, this yarn is soft and durable and regulates temperature well. Available in a range of colors, from cream to cobalt, you can choose from skeins weighing just under half a pound to just over four pounds. Though this yarn is a great pick for needle knitting, crocheting, and arm knitting, it’s not a good choice for felting projects. An especially easy material for beginners, it allows anyone to make thick knitted blankets, hats, and scarves. Buy: FOHOMA Giant Wool Yarn $13.99 Buy it

2. FLORAVOGUE Super Chunky Merino Wool Yarn Made of 100 percent pure Australian merino wool, this yarn is a high-grade material and comes in four pastel colors. Super soft and fluffy, this yarn is ideal for needle felting, wet felting, hand spinning, loom weaving, crocheting, knitting, and arm knitting. The extra-thick weight is easy to use for beginners and is equally as satisfying for more-experienced knitters. With 54 yards of yarn per skein, there’s plenty of material to execute projects big and small. Buy: FLORAVOGUE Super Chunky Merino Wool Yarn $48.99 Buy it

3. Red Heart Yarn Irresistible Yarn This option comes in 20 ombre and solid colors and is composed of 90 percent acrylic and 10 percent wool. Acrylic proves a more durable fiber than wool or cotton, and is a great option for beginners looking to get started on a knitting project. As an added bonus, this yarn is machine washable, so you can make fully wearable garments. Buy: Red Heart Yarn Irresistible Yarn $13.29 Buy it

4. Bernat Softee Chunky Yarn This easy-to-use, long-wear yarn is made of ultra-soft 100 percent acrylic. Each package comes with three skeins that each weighs 2.8 ounces and measures approximately 77 yards. Available in an ombre denim-blue color, this yarn makes beautiful garments and home goods. As an added bonus, it is machine washable, though can’t be put in the dryer. Buy: Bernat Softee Chunky Yarn $14.86 Buy it