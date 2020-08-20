The Best Clamps for Firm Grips

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Get a grip—literally. An essential tool for woodworking and metalworking, clamps keep work pieces in place for jointing, nailing, and welding and hold objects tightly together while glues and other adhesives dry. There are many different types of clamps, and no one model will satisfy all your needs. We’ve taken a look at a range of types, including F-clamps, angle clamps, spring clamps, and quick-grip clamps. Browse our selection of the best products, below, to find your perfect pick.

1. Yost Tools F-Clamp F-clamp tools have wider openings than C-clamps or spring clamps and are a great option for woodworking projects such as table leg attachment and cabinetmaking. This example from Yost is suited for light and medium duty jobs and comes in bar sizes ranging from 6 to 36 inches. The four plate clutch system makes for easy adjustment, and the comfort-grip handle allows total torque control. The jaw is outfitted with a swivel pad that allows it to grip various shapes and is plastic-capped to prevent damage. Buy: Yost Tools F-Clamp $9.99 Buy it

2. Basecent Metal Corner Clamp Right-angle clamps are, as the name suggests, designed to hold components at a ninety-degree angle. Useful for creating corners in everything from picture frames to tables, this device holds pieces together so that you can create a perfect right angle. This particular model is a heavy-duty clamp made of rustproof aluminum. Best for woodworking, it is also suited for holding metal, glass, and plastic. An anti-slip soft rubber handle makes for a comfortable grip, and oblong holes on the sides allow for easy mounting on a workbench. Buy: Basecent Metal Corner Clamp $17.83 Buy it

3. Bessey General Purpose Clamp Designed for light-duty work, this 4-inch F-clamp with a 2-inch throat depth is ideal for classroom gluing projects. The ergonomic red handle facilitates a strain-free hold, and the rubber-capped metal clamp component protects your piece from being marred. The small size makes this clamp compatible with compact components and tight spaces. Buy: Bessey General Purpose Clamp $10.77 Buy it

4. Workpro Spring Clamp Set This multipack features 16 spring clamps in three sizes: six extra-small (3.4-inch), six small (4.5-inch), and four medium (6.5-inch) clamps. They’re great for holding everything from photographs to backdrops to small woodworking components. They are made of reinforced nylon, and the tips are outfitted with textured pads for a protective yet secure hold. Buy: Workpro Spring Clamp Set $17.99 Buy it