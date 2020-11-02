The Best Cling Stamps for Card Making, Scrapbooking, and More

Say it with a stamp. Channel the German expressionists’ woodcut prints or Andy Warhol’s screen-printed compositions and get to making your own printed designs, with a set of user-friendly cling stamps. Ideal for scrapbooking, printing, and card making, stamps offer a world of crafting possibilities. Though you may have worked with preprinted wooden or rubber stamps, cling stamps are more versatile and easily stored. The designs for cling stamps come on a clear plastic liner, so you just peel them off and attach them to a rubber, acrylic, or wood block to get started. Cling stamps are repositionable and easily cleaned, so you can use them with a variety of block materials. They come in every motif and design theme imaginable. Browse our roundup of some of the best options below.

1. Charrost Silicone Stamps This pack of stamps comes with six sheets featuring floral and arboreal designs. Each stamp is made of clear silicone, so you can see through the stamp to the surface where you’re applying your design. Easily cleaned and stored, these stamps can be reused over and over again, and the wide assortment of designs facilitates endless possibilities. Buy: Charrost Silicone Stamps $19.99 Buy it

2. Stampers Anonymous Tim Holtz Cling Stamps A great choice for holiday paper crafts and seasonal cards, these rubber stamps include both season’s greetings word art and evergreen tree motifs. Mounted on cling foam, you can choose to use these stamps with the red rubber blocks that come included with the set or acrylic blocks, which are sold separately. Mounted on a three-hole punched sheet, these stamps are easy to store and keep track of in a binder. Buy: Stampers Anonymous Tim Holtz Cling Stamps Buy it

3. Darkroom Door Elegant Script Background Cling Stamp A great choice to use on the backgrounds of paintings and mixed-media projects, this one-unit stamp completely covers a standard A6 card. Featuring sayings about happiness, love, and life written in an elegant cursive script, this block stamp has a refined, traditional look. The package comes with a red rubber stamp and a cling-foam-mounted printed design. Buy: Darkroom Door Elegant Script Background Cling… $14.14 Buy it

4. Stampendous Jumbo Cling Rubber Stamp These jumbo-sized stamps have a bold look and leave lots of room to fill in with the inks or watercolors of your choice. Including three stamps per pack, each rubber stamp is etched with the design of a different leaf. Easy to clean and handle, you can use these stamps to make a fall-themed card or a foliage-decorated mixed-media work. Buy: Stampendous Jumbo Cling Rubber Stamp $17.99 Buy it