The Best Clipboard Cases for Storing Artworks and Supplies

Get the most out of your clipboard with a case-style model. Store paperwork, writing utensils, office supplies, and anything else you may need at hand inside a clipboard case’s hinged compartment. Useful for artists, students, teachers, and office workers alike, clipboard cases serve the same purpose as a briefcase or portfolio, while providing all the advantages of a traditional clipboard. With so many options on the market, it can be hard to choose the right material, design, and size. To make sure you choose well, browse our selection of the best picks below.

1. Officemate Slim Clipboard Storage Box This plastic model comes in an opaque charcoal color as well as a translucent blue and purple option. Slim enough to fit into your briefcase and backpack with ease but thick enough to carry a hefty stack of papers, this hinged board has a simple, sleek design. Equipped with both a paper storage component and a built-in pencil case, this clipboard is perfect for keeping important documents, scrap paper, and writing utensils conveniently at hand. Buy: Officemate Slim Clipboard Storage Box $10.58 Buy it

2. Vaultz Locking Clipboard Keep your documents under lock and key with this secure clipboard case. Useful for storing the most-important papers, this product is equipped with a locking closure. Not just for loose-leaf papers, the case is big enough to fit an iPad, which you can keep from jostling around by using the interior velcro strap. Featuring mesh pockets, a keyhole grommet for hanging, and a shoulder strap, this option has it all. Buy: Vaultz Locking Clipboard $22.77 Buy it

3. Saunders Plastic Storage Clipboard Available in an array of thirteen vibrant colors, this option is a great choice for kids. The snap closure keeps documents, writing utensils, and office supplies from falling out, and the low-profile clip provides a strong grip. Made of durable polypropylene plastic, this case is crack-, scratch-, and break-proof. Buy: Saunders Plastic Storage Clipboard $8.61 Buy it

4. Sunnyclip Clipboard This dust-proof, waterproof clipboard has a side-opening hinge and 270-degree rotating latch. Available in three neutral colors, the clipboard is designed to hold up to 100 letter-sized paper sheets, in addition to a slew of writing utensils, thanks to the built-in pencil case located at the bottom. Made of eco-friendly plastic, this clipboard case is a sustainable choice. Buy: Sunnyclip Clipboard $14.79 Buy it