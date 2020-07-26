The Best Color Theory Books for Foundational Knowledge

Delve deep into the wide world of color and make your compositions stronger with a crash course in color theory. As much a science as it is an art, color theory is a complex study that outlines prismatic relationships and how the human eye perceives the spectrum. The foundation of color theory is the color wheel, a diagram invented by Isaac Newton that maps the colors of the rainbow onto a circle. Color theory is especially concerned with the harmony of color combinations. It also identifies certain colors as primary, others as secondary, and more still as tertiary tones, and these identifications are used to understand spectral relationships. Learn about all this, and much more, with the help of a color theory book. Browse our selection of the best books below.

1. Interaction of Color: 50th Anniversary Edition Lauded as one of the most important books on color ever written, canonical artist Josef Albers’s Interaction of Color is an essential volume. A full course in book form, this text demands a high level of engagement and investment. Albers stays laser-focused on his material and includes a set of exercises for the readers to complete as they make their way through the text. Buy: BUY NOW $11.99 Buy it

2. Color by Betty Edwards: A Course in Mastering the Art of Mixing Colors This volume by Betty Edwards serves as a fine introduction to color and color theory. A great choice for beginners and recreational artists, it covers all the information that would be presented in an advanced high school art class or introductory college course. The book is written in clear and intelligent language and includes a variety of exercises so the reader can gain hands-on learning experience. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

3. Color Theory: An essential guide to color-from basic principles to practical applications In this guide, author Patti Mollica covers all the basics, from pigment properties to color-mixing psychology. This book is less esoteric than practical, with specialty topics like how to create lively black hues and realistic flesh tones. Concise and clear, this edition is great for those who want to acquire a basic understanding of color theory without getting lost in the weeds. Buy: BUY NOW $2.05 Buy it

4. The Secret Lives of Color More anecdotal than instructional, The Secret Lives of Color delves into the history of 75 shades. Learn about the white that protected people against the plague and the brown that altered on-field battle. A history of science as well as art, this compendium by Kassia St. Clair will enrich your understanding and appreciation of color. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it