The Best Color Wheels for Vibrant Experimentations

The color wheel owes its origins to the great scientist Sir Isaac Newton. Newton’s original color circle depicted spectral hues and was made to illustrate a scientific rule regarding the color of light in relation to the number of rays each color possesses. Today artists, designers. and educators use color wheels to find harmonious combinations of hues and to learn and teach color theory. There are many color wheels on the market; browse our selection of the best products below.

1. Cox Color Wheel This color wheel features the full spectrum as well as definitions of key terms. Easy-to-read instructions printed on the back explain how to properly operate the wheel, and a glossary outlining key topics such as harmonious color schemes, complementary and key colors, tint, tone, and shade, will make you a color theory expert. This complete color wheel also features a gray scale, mixing guides, and a rainbow of labeled color swatches.

2. C&T Publishing Essential Color Wheel This bright color wheel depicts an array of labeled colors with bands of tints and shades of each color. Flip the wheel over to reveal detailed diagrams depicting complimentary color schemes. With 24 labeled color wedges, you'll be able to create a vast array of perfect color combinations.

3. Color Wheel Colorsaurus This color wheel for kids is a hands-on tool that helps young students learn their colors and combinations. This wheel features 12 colors along its rim and depicts a smiling dinosaur with 5 colors atop his back. Make up to 60 color combinations by rotating the colors to change the plates on the dinosaur's back.

4. U.S. Art Supply Color Mixing Wheel Set This pack features two double-sided color wheels. One is 4 inches in diameter and the other is 8 inches; otherwise they are identical. One side depicts an array of primary, secondary, and tertiary colors, while the other side features a gray scale and definitions of key color terminology. Store one wheel in your backpack and keep another at your workspace for easy reference.