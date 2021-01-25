The Best Colored Light Bulbs for Installations, Photo Sets, and More

An easy way to change the atmosphere of a room is to install some colorful light bulbs. Whether you want to design a creative set for a photo shoot, cast your studio in a certain glow, or simply decorate for a party, bulbs are an economical way to achieve your ideal look. When choosing a product, you should consider not only the vibrancy and accuracy of its color but also its brightness, which is measured in lumens. There’s also the issue of flexibility: Some bulbs are straightforward, unfussy devices, while others offer you a lot of creative control. No matter your preference, we recommend going with efficient LED bulbs, which last longer and consume less energy than traditional incandescents. Review our picks of the best colored bulbs, below.

1. BlueX LED Light Bulbs Whether you’re changing the atmosphere of your home studio or illuminating your porch, Bluex’s bulbs will keep spaces well lit. These 7-watt glass bulbs, sold in a 2-pack, produce 850 lumens of light to yield an unmistakable brilliance, but one that is not too harsh. They cast an even glow and are sold in refreshing, crisp colors. Buy: BlueX LED Light Bulbs $11.99 Buy it

2. Sunlite LED Filament Light Bulb This 4.5-watt bulb is great for creating a moody environment. It is available in colors that are a touch darker than those of our top pick, and with a 450-lumen rating, it is also less bright. But it makes up for power in longevity, having an expected life span of 15,000 hours. Another great feature: This bulb responds to light fixtures with dimming capabilities, so you can further tweak the soothing light that it casts. Buy: Sunlite LED Filament Light Bulb $10.89 Buy it

3. RGB LED Light Bulb These bulbs are ideal decorations for nighttime parties or other festive occasions. Each can shine one of 12 vibrant colors or be programmed to cycle through the whole caboodle. Controlling them is easy with the included infrared remote control, which features a button for every color so you can change settings in an instant. You can even use it to modify the brightness of each bulb. Because they have a 3-watt output and a 450-lumen rating, these bulbs are not as bright as the competition, but they’re definitely a conversation starter. Buy: RGB LED Light Bulb $16.99 Buy it

4. C by GE A19 Smart LED Bulbs If you have a voice-controlled assistant, like Alexa or Google Assistant, consider installing these high-tech bulbs. They connect with your smart devices so you can turn them on and off with a voice command, and if you download the compatible app, you can control them when you aren’t in the room or even the building. And that’s not all: Each bulb can be set to one of millions of colors from warm to cool to satisfy any lighting demand. You can even schedule bulbs to shine a certain color and brightness for any time of day, or design and save lighting setups you can return to in an instant. Buy: C by GE A19 Smart LED Bulbs $49.12 Buy it