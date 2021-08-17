Trace Like an Ace With the Best Colored Vellum

Most commonly used by graphic designers and architects for technical drawings, drafting vellum is a versatile paper suitable for a range of uses. Its surface lends itself to fine-line drawing and calligraphy, and because it’s translucent, it can be used for tracing images; for photo overlays in scrapbooking projects; or for storyboarding. And because it’s compatible with inkjet and laser printers, you can load your paper tray with vellum and print from digital files or produce multiple copies. Though technical drawings are most often done on white vellum for readability, colored vellums can add pop to other sorts of projects. Below, browse our roundup of the best choices in colored vellum paper.

1. Shynek Colored Vellum Paper Admittedly, this product is more expensive than the others on this list, but it’s worth it. Each pack includes 50 sheets of vellum in an assortment of 10 colors. The hues are attractive and complementary, including both warm and cool shades. Suitable for laser and inkjet printers, each sheet measures 8.5 by 11 inches and is heavy enough to glide through without jamming. Buy: Shynek Colored Vellum Paper $11.99 Buy it

2. LCI Paper Vellum If you want to work with a specific color or two, check out the offerings of LCI Paper. It sells vellum in seven colors, including a gorgeous aqua. Each pack comes with 100 sheets of 30-pound paper in a single color, each measuring 11 by 17 inches. The sheets are sheer but still present their color beautifully, and you can overlay them to intensify their appearance. They work very well with a laser or inkjet printer. Buy: LCI Paper Vellum $76.00 Buy it

3. Milisten Colored Vellum Paper You can always cut vellum to your desired size, but this option comes ready for cardmaking. Each sheet measures 4 by 6 inches, making it ideal for overlaying or tracing from postcards, photos, and other common paper forms. Plus, those dimensions are compatible with many printers, and envelopes of that size are easy to find. You get 100 sheets in eight colors, including black and pink. The sheets come well packaged to prevent folding or creasing in transit. Buy: Milisten Colored Vellum Paper $11.49 Buy it

4. Huwujiu Vellum Paper Educators wishing to stock up on vellum for the classroom would do well to choose this 90-sheet pack, which, which offers translucent sheets in 10 colors and two sizes: standard letter size (8.5 by 11 inches) and A4 size (11.7 by 8.3 inches). The colors are not as vibrant as pricier picks, but they go well together. The sheets have a smooth finish, are easy to cut, and are compatible with printers, should you want to make uniform copies of designs. They’re also slightly less expensive than other products on this list. Buy: Huwujiu Vellum Paper $18.49 Buy it