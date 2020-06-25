The Best Composition Notebooks for Sketching and Drawing

There is no better invitation for invention or industry than an empty composition notebook. A trusted choice in which to take class notes, make architectural drawings, or write poems, reports, and outlines, a composition notebook will keep your ideas organized and safe. Unlike taking notes on a computer, with a composition notebook there’s no threat of a technological glitch that’ll make all your recorded ideas disappear into cyberspace, or be sent somewhere they shouldn’t go. Depend on a classic and peruse our selection of composition notebooks below.

1. Arteza College-Ruled Composition Notebooks Arteza’s bulk pack of 8 composition notebooks is the perfect choice for avid notetakers and writers with big ideas looking to stock up. The books are bound so that they open flat, with durable plastic covers in classic shades of solid red, green, blue, and black. The sheets are college ruled and double sided, allowing maximum use of space. The notebooks have the added bonus of a blank schedule and conversion charts for ready reference in the kitchen, office, or math class. Buy: BUY NOW $17.99 Buy it

2. Better Office Products Composition Notebooks Crave the classic marble cover? Choose Better Office Products’ 12-pack of 100-sheet, wide-ruled single-subject composition books. Available in an array of purple, green, red, and blue, these hardcover notebooks have sturdy sewn and taped spines for extra strength and flexibility, and the cover has a blank header for personal or subject information. Inside the front cover is a class schedule grid, and in the back is a metric conversion table for easy reference. Buy: BUY NOW $21.99 Buy it

3. Pretty Wide-Ruled Composition Notebooks Want a journal that sets itself apart from those others with marbled or solid-color covers? Put the fun in functional with this 110-sheet wide-ruled composition notebook whose aqua cover features stars, rainbows, doughnuts, and unicorns. Students and educators will love the pretty design and thick wide-ruled paper. Keep in mind that, though this notebook is sturdy, it’s softbound rather than hardcover.

4. Mead College-Ruled Composition Notebook The go-to composition journal for decades, the Mead college-ruled composition book is a classic. This 100-sheet double-sided journal has a traditional black marble cover and space to write your name or subject on the front. The smooth sewn binding allows the pages to lie flat, and the inside covers feature a blank class schedule, multiplication and conversion tables, and brief grammar rules for all your school needs.