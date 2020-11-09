The Best Compressed Charcoal for Special Effects in Your Drawings and Sketches

UPDATED (ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MAY 28, 2020 6:29 PM)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Compressed charcoal can be intimidating. Composed of powdered charcoal held together by a binder, these dense sticks don’t look easy to master, but with practice they can yield a wonderful variety of tones and lines. Short and slim, these pieces are typically slightly harder than vine and willow charcoal (which can be quite brittle), so they can be used for more intense marks. Whether you’re dipping your toe into the medium or exploring new brands, our picks will help you decide which is ideal for your needs.

1. General Pencil Compressed Charcoal Sticks General is a longstanding purveyor of pencils, and its charcoal implements are among the most consistent in quality and performance. These rectangular sticks perform well on many paper types, producing uniform, dark lines that blend and smudge nicely. They come in a comfortable, three-inch length and can tolerate the pressure of being sharpened to a fine point for greater precision. You get four sticks in this set, including 2B, 4B, and 6B grades, and each is packaged separately to safeguard against damage. Buy: General Pencil Compressed Charcoal Sticks $6.66 Buy it

2. Quartet Alphacolor Soft Pastels Alphacolor compressed charcoal manages to be both soft and dense, making it excellent at blending and brushing. They produce a range of tones, all the way to the deepest, richest black. Their softness makes them better suited for shading than for drawing clean lines. Amazon Buy: Quartet Alphacolor Soft Pastels $4.50 Buy it

3. School Smart Compressed Charcoal Sticks School Smart’s charcoal sticks are an economical option for the classroom or for artists who aren’t ready to commit to more costly, professional-quality products. For a fraction of the cost per stick of the other sets, this one offers a dozen fine charcoal sticks that leave bold, black, lasting marks. The hardness is not specified, but they perform similarly to charcoal with a soft- to medium-grade firmness. Buy: School Smart Compressed Charcoal Sticks $11.30 Buy it

4. Derwent Compressed Charcoal Blocks Comfortable and durable, Derwent’s sticks are excellent tools for shading. Unlike other brands, Derwent designates its charcoal by shade rather than by the standard grading scale for hardness. This set includes six blocks (just under 3 inches long) of light, medium, and dark shades that smudge beautifully while maintaining subtle tones. Even the darkest block is closer to dark gray than to black, but this can be advantageous for creating shadows and achieving rich depth. Buy: Derwent Compressed Charcoal Blocks $15.49 Buy it