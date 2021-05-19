The Best Construction Paper for Children’s Art Projects and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission

Valued for its bright color and inexpensive price point, colored construction paper is such an essential part of children’s art and crafts that the creators of the kids’ TV show Blue’s Clues used construction paper shapes as key visual elements. But construction paper isn’t just for kids; heavier than copy paper, these fibrous sheets are tough, making them perfect for turning into cards, seasonal decorations, and collages. Although most products tend to look the same, construction paper, like copy paper, can vary widely in structure and workability. Find our top selections for colorful, long-lasting packs of construction paper below.

ARTNEWS RECOMMENDS

Pacon Tru-Ray Construction Paper

Tru-Ray construction paper is a workhorse that can stand up to any project. At 76 pounds, it is heavy enough to make 3D crafts that require folding and shaping. The company offers a variety of multicolor assortments, plus a huge selection of 50-sheet packs in single colors. The colors of the acid-free paper are bright and don’t fade, even if you choose the 2,000-sheet class pack to keep your supply shelf stocked to the brim. Lots of teachers swear by Tru-Ray paper for its value and quality and the depth of choices its maker offers.

Buy: Pacon Tru-Ray Construction Paper $2.37–$113.23 Buy it



WE ALSO LIKE

Crayola Construction Paper

Crayola’s classic construction paper is of a medium weight, made with pulp sourced from Sustainable Forestry Initiative–certified forests. Unlike some other construction papers, whose colors fade or look chalky, Crayola sheets are vivid and true. This set includes 480 sheets in 12 popular colors, all in the standard size of 9 by 11 inches.

Buy: Crayola Construction Paper $14.99 Buy it



ANOTHER GOOD CHOICE

Faber-Castell Construction Paper Pad

The smooth surface of Faber-Castell’s construction paper makes drawing and coloring a joy. Parents will appreciate that the pad is glue-bound to keep sheets organized and undamaged. The 12 included colors in the 60-sheet pad are radiant, and the 9-by-12-inch surface provides plenty of space to let your little one’s imagination run wild. For the environmentally minded, the paper contains 50 percent postconsumer recycled material.

Buy: Faber-Castell Construction Paper Pad $6.00 Buy it



EDUCATORS’ CHOICE

SunWorks Construction Paper

Among the least expensive options on the market, SunWorks’ construction paper is also among the best-looking. At 50 pounds, it is only slightly heavier than printer paper, but the selection of colors is good and it’s easy for children to color and fold. Teachers will appreciate the fact that the pages are collated rather than grouped by color, so it is a breeze to hand out a matched set for each student. One pack of 9-by-12-inch paper contains sheets in 10 colors, with 50 sheets per color.

Buy: SunWorks Construction Paper $14.99 Buy it

