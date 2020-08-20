The Best Cookbook Stands For Keeping Recipes at the Ready

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Cookbooks are cumbersome. Whether you’re in the middle of cooking an elaborate meal or compiling a shopping list, a cookbook stand facilitates hands-free recipe reading. It keeps books open to your chosen page so you can scan through ingredients and steps without dirtying the page. Cookbook stands also often accommodate regular volumes, textbooks, and tablets. Peruse our roundup of the best ones below.
1. Clear Solutions Deluxe Cookbook Holder
This cookbook holder accommodates large books. Its cherrywood base is sturdy enough to support virtually any size volume, and its 15.75-by-12-inch clear acrylic front shield protects against cooking splatter. The holder can be adjusted to any reading angle, and the shield can be pulled forward for easy page turning. The stand folds flat for easy storage.
2. Home Basics Cast Iron Cookbook Stand
For a more stylish option, choose this brightly colored stand with a fleur de lis design in the middle. Made of heavyweight cast iron, it holds recipe books in place at an upright, easy-to-read angle. The support measures 10.5 by 5.7 inches.
3. Pipishell Bamboo Book Stand
Made of 100 percent bamboo, this affordably priced stand can be adjusted to any of five different angles. The sturdy front tray holds heavy books without leaning or tipping, and two rigid arms swivel up to hold pages in place. Fold the stand flat for easy transport and storage.
4. U.S. Art Supply Hampton Table Easel
This stand is made of durable, German-grown beechwood that’s been sanded, aged, and oiled. Easily adjust the angle of the stand thanks to a base that slips into any of three notches at the back. As a bonus, his cookbook stand doubles as a table easel to hold canvases, notebooks, and drawing boards.
5. Clear Solutions Under Cabinet Cookbook Holder
This cookbook holder is designed to be mounted on the underside of a kitchen cabinet. To use, you just pull it down and forward, and when not in use it folds up and out of sight. Made of polished acrylic, this holder is super easy to wipe clean. It accommodates open cookbooks up to 17.5 inches wide.