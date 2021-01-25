Build Frames with the Best Corner Clamps for Canvases and Panels

Whether you want to display a panel or stretch a canvas, you’ll need a sturdy, evenly edged frame. Making your own is an economical solution that is also relatively simple, especially if you have one or more corner clamps. These handy little devices hold two pieces of material together and center them at a right angle so you can nail or glue the parts in place. They ensure precision, reduce gaps in joints, and speed up the whole process. Owning one is like having an extra hand, and buying two or a full set of four can make the job even easier. Find the best clamps for your needs among our top picks below.





1. Luckup Wood Corner Clamp Luckup’s clamp sits at the top of our list due to its durability, ease of use, and size. With a clamping range of about 2½ inches, this aluminum alloy tool can handle common framing jobs without difficulty. The rubberized handle that controls the jaws offers a comfortable grip and an even turning motion. After inserting your components, simply align them and tighten the clamp; this will stabilize the pieces to form an accurate 90-degree joint with no wiggle room. Buy: Luckup Wood Corner Clamp $15.99 Buy it

2. Wolfcraft Quick-Jaw Corner Clamp Wolfcraft’s clamp has a jaw capacity similar to that of our top pick, but its cast-aluminum construction and parts are slightly less sturdy. What sets it apart is its dual-headed body, which allows you to clamp one component first and then the other and to easily make micro adjustments, which some artists might prefer. We also like the quick-release button on each handle, which lets you make corrections instantly. Buy: Wolfcraft Quick-Jaw Corner Clamp Buy it

3. Duratec Corner Woodworking Clamps Unlike the competition, these clamps come in a pack of four so you can work more efficiently without having to make additional purchases. Rather than using a twist mechanism, each relies on a tension spring that squeezes the joining pieces together at a perfect 90-degree angle. Because they are made of plastic, they aren’t as hard-wearing as all-metal clamps, but they feature a strong spring that keeps a tight grip. Be warned, too, that these clamps are pretty small, built with jaws that open to just about 1 inch. Buy: Duratec Corner Woodworking Clamps $19.99 Buy it

4. Evwoge Positioning Squares If you find traditional corner clamps too finicky or hard on your wrists, these eye-catching position squares are a great alternative. Made of aluminum alloy, they help to place and hold pieces at an accurate right angle, after which you’ll have to secure them with your own hand clamps. Durable, rust resistant, and built with sleek edges with no irregularities, they are robust tools for straightforward jobs. Each is etched with a graduated scale in both imperial and metric systems so you can measure and mark each piece if you like. Buy: Evwoge Positioning Squares $42.99 Buy it